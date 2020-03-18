Sing 'Yesterday' for Me Manga Gets Special Chapter on April 1

New 1-shot chapter shows Haru, Rikuo after manga's story

This year's eighth issue of Shueisha 's Grand Jump magazine revealed on Wednesday that Kei Toume will publish a new special one-shot chapter for the Sing "Yesterday" for Me ( Yesterday o Utatte ) manga in the magazine's next issue on April 1. The new chapter will show Haru and Rikuo after the manga's story. In addition, Shueisha will publish a volume on April 17 that contains the one-shot, as well as a collection of short stories, titled Yesterday o Utatte afterword .

The coming-of-age story follows a university graduate named Rikuo who has not been able to find permanent employment after college, a mysterious woman named Haru who has a pet crow, and Rikuo's former university classmate Shinako.

Toume ( Lament of the Lamb ) launched the manga in Business Jump in 1997, and the manga switched to Grand Jump with the magazine's inaugural issue in November 2011. Toume ended the manga in June 2015. Shueisha published 11 compiled book volumes for the manga.

The manga is inspiring an upcoming television anime by Yoshiyuki Fujiwara and Doga Kobo that will premiere on April 4.

Tokyopop published Toume's Lament of the Lamb manga in English. Lament of the Lamb inspired a four-episode original video animation ( OVA ) in 2003. Toume launched Kūden Noise no Himegimi (Static Noise Princess) in Gentosha 's Comic Birz magazine in July 2016, and Gentosha published the third compiled volume in January 2019. Comic Birz ended serialization in June 2018. The manga relaunched in Kodansha 's Evening magazine in January 2019 as a continuation with the new title Kūden no Himegimi (Static Princess). Kodansha released the first compiled book volume on October 23.