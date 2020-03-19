Fruits Basket Another Manga Returns on April 6

New "chapter 13" will focus on Shiki Sōma

This year's eighth issue of Hakusensha 's Hana to Yume magazine revealed on Thursday that Natsuki Takaya 's Fruits Basket Another manga will return in the Manga Park website and app on April 6. While the new chapter was previously billed as a one-shot, the new announcement labels the new chapter as "chapter 13" (continuing the numbering of the manga).

The final chapter of the manga revealed in December 2018 that the first planned one-shot for the manga will focus on Shiki Sōma.

Takaya announced in August 2018 that she will continue to draw one-shots for the Fruits Basket Another manga even after it ends.

Takaya launched the sequel manga on the free " HanaLaLa online " website in September 2015, but it moved to Hakusensha 's Manga Park website and app in August 2017 along with the other HanaLaLa online manga. The third and final volume shipped in March 2019.

The manga takes place after Tohru has graduated high school, and it features a girl named Sawa who has just entered high school. When the manga started, Takaya said the main cast (Tohru, Yuki, and Kyo) would not appear in the new series but might be mentioned.

Yen Press licensed the series and shipped the third volume last November.

Takaya serialized the original Fruits Basket manga in Hakusensha 's Hana to Yume magazine from 1998-2006. Tokyopop released the manga in English from 2004 to 2009, and Yen Press re-released the manga in 12 updated omnibus volumes beginning in June 2016.

A new anime adaptation of the manga premiered its 25-episode "1st Season" in April 2019. Funimation and Crunchyroll streamed the first anime season as it aired. Fruits Basket 2nd Season will premiere on April 6. Funimation will stream the English dub of the show.