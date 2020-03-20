Gō Ikeyamada Ends Dō·Kyū·Sei Romance Manga in 4 Chapters

First-love manga debuted in February 2018

This year's eighth issue of Shogakukan 's Sho-Comi magazine revealed on Friday that Gō Ikeyamada 's Dō·Kyū·Sei ~Zutto Kimi ga Suki Datta~ (Classmates: I've Liked You For a While) manga will end in four chapters. If the manga does not take a break, it will end in the 11th issue in early May.

Ikeyamada launched the manga in Sho-Comi in February 2018. Shogakukan published the eighth compiled volume on February 26. The manga starts with Azumi on her wedding day, but "he" never arrives. The manga then cuts to 12 years earlier when Azumi was in sixth grade, and she transfers to a new school and meets Manato and Yūhi. The manga follows Azumi's first love.

Ikeyamada ended her So Cute It Hurts!! ( Kobayashi ga Kawai Sugite Tsurai!! ) manga in Sho-Comi in November 2015. Viz Media published the 15-volume manga in North America. The manga received two original anime DVDs .

Ikeyamada's Suki Desu Suzuki-kun!! manga inspired a 2010 original anime DVD .

Ikeyamada ended her Seka-Chu!! sequel manga Satō, Watashi o Sukitte Barechau yo!? in late 2017.