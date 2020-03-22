News
Uma Musume Spinoff Anime Umayon's Video Reveals July Premiere
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Cygames unveiled a new promotional video for the anime adaptation of the Uma Musume Pretty Derby franchise's spinoff manga series Umayon during a live stream on Sunday. The video reveals that the anime will premiere in July.
The cast members Azumi Waki, Akari Kitō, Iori Saeki, Minami Takahashi, and Rena Maeda are performing the show's theme song "Pyoitto Hareruya!" DMM.futureworks and W Toon Studio are animating the series.
The livestream also announced that the franchise is getting a new manga adaptation in Shueisha's Weekly Young Jump magazine titled Cinderella Gray. Taiyō Kuzumi is drawing the manga, which will premiere this summer.
The official website for the franchise previously announced that the anime's staff are aiming for a 2020 release for the anime.
Jet Kuma (The [email protected] Cinderella Girls Gekijō) draws the original manga, and Satoshi Itō is in charge of storyboards. Cygames is credited with the original work.
Kuma launched the manga on Cygames' Cycomi website in March 2018, and the 104th chapter debuted on the service on Friday. The four-panel manga centers on the everyday cute lives of the characters Special Week, Silence Suzuka, and more from the franchise.
Sources: Cygames Animation live stream, Uma Musume franchise's Twitter account