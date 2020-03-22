Uma Musume Spinoff Anime Umayon's Video Reveals July Premiere

Cygames unveiled a new promotional video for the anime adaptation of the Uma Musume Pretty Derby franchise's spinoff manga series Umayon during a live stream on Sunday. The video reveals that the anime will premiere in July.

The cast members Azumi Waki , Akari Kitō , Iori Saeki , Minami Takahashi , and Rena Maeda are performing the show's theme song "Pyoitto Hareruya!" DMM.futureworks and W Toon Studio are animating the series.

The livestream also announced that the franchise is getting a new manga adaptation in Shueisha 's Weekly Young Jump magazine titled Cinderella Gray . Taiyō Kuzumi is drawing the manga, which will premiere this summer.

The official website for the franchise previously announced that the anime's staff are aiming for a 2020 release for the anime.

Jet Kuma ( The [email protected] Cinderella Girls Gekijō ) draws the original manga, and Satoshi Itō is in charge of storyboards. Cygames is credited with the original work.

Kuma launched the manga on Cygames ' Cycomi website in March 2018, and the 104th chapter debuted on the service on Friday. The four-panel manga centers on the everyday cute lives of the characters Special Week, Silence Suzuka, and more from the franchise.