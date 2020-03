Peter Grill and the Philosopher's Time Reveals Theme Song Artists, Visual

The official website for the television anime of Daisuke Hiyama 's Peter Grill and the Philosopher's Time ( Peter Grill to Kenja no Jikan ) manga revealed the anime's theme song artists and a new visual on Wednesday. Yui Ninomiya will perform the opening theme song "Tsuranuite Yūtsu" (Piercing Melancholy) as her character Luvelia Sanctos. Hilcrhyme will perform the ending theme song "Yoridokoro" (A Shoulder to Lean On).

The cast includes:

Hiro Shimono as Peter Grill



Yui Ninomiya as Luvelia Sanctos



Ayana Taketatsu as Mimi Alpacas



Hibiku Yamamura as Lisa Alpacas



Akari Uehara as Vegan Eldriel



Sayaka Senbongi as Piglette Pancetta



Tatsumi is directing the anime at Wolfsbane. Nora Mōri is writing the script, and Rui Ishige is providing the character designs.

The anime will premiere on Tokyo MX in July.

Seven Seas Entertainment has licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

Upon winning a fighting tournament and being crowned the world's strongest warrior, Peter Grill discovers a downside to his newfound fame. Women of all species, from ogres to elves, are scrambling over each other for his seed to ensure they have the strongest babies possible. Poor Peter just wants to settle down with his lovey dovey fiancée, but he'll have to outmatch, outwit, and outrun a harem of very determined monster girls to do so!

Hiyama launched the manga in Futabasha 's Manga Action in July 2017. Futabasha published the manga's fifth compiled book volume on January 10. Seven Seas Entertainment will release the first volume of the manga on June 16.