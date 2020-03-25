News
Voice Actor William Dufris Passes Away Due to Cancer
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Podcast production company Pocket Universe Productions announced on Tuesday that voice actor William Dufris (Bill Dufries) passed away due to cancer.
Dufris is perhaps best known for voicing the titular character in the children's animated series Bob the Builder for the North American dub of the first nine seasons. In anime, Dufris voiced the character Lupin III in the Manga UK dubs of Lupin the 3rd: Bye Bye, Lady Liberty and Lupin the 3rd: The Mystery of Mamo. He also voiced Subaru Kimeragi in the English dub of the X anime film. He voiced numerous other roles for English dubs for such anime as Angel Cop, Patlabor, Appleseed, New Dominion Tank Police, and Venus Wars. Dufris was a co-founder of Pocket Universe Productions.
Source: Pocket Universe Productions' Twitter account via Lupin the Third.com's Twitter account