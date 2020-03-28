Moto Hagio's Latest The Poe Clan Manga Resumes in June

The May issue of Shogakukan 's Monthly Flowers magazine announced on Saturday that it will resume Poe no Ichizoku : Himitsu no Hanazono (The Poe Clan: The Secret Garden), a new arc in Moto Hagio 's Poe no Ichizoku ( The Poe Clan ) manga, in the August issue on June 27. The magazine's July issue will also publish a spinoff chapter on May 28.

The manga launched last May, and the end of the first chapter announced the manga's hiatus with a planned return of spring this year. The new arc takes place in 1888 and features Edgar and Allan meeting a certain person.

Hagio launched the Poe no Ichizoku Unicorn series in Monthly Flowers in May 2018, but it went on hiatus in July 2018 and returned in March 2019. The manga ended its run with the fourth chapter May 2019, and the one compiled volume shipped on July 10. The story of the manga takes place 40 years after Edgar and Allan go to London and disappear in a fire.

The original The Poe Clan manga is a fantasy series that depicts several short stories revolving around a young vampire named Edgar who has lived for over 200 years. The series is set in Europe in the 19th and 20th centuries. Shogakukan published the manga's five compiled volumes from 1974 to 1976.

Hagio wrote two new chapters for the manga titled "Poe no Ichizoku: Haru no Yume" in Monthly Flowers in May 2016 and May 2017. A compiled book volume for the new chapters shipped in July 2017.

The manga has inspired a live-action television series, as well as a stage play adaptation by the famous all-female musical theater troupe Takarazuka Revue.

Fantagraphics Books is releasing the original manga in English. The company has released other manga titles by Hagio, including Otherworld Barbara , Heart of Thomas ( Thomas no Shinzō ) , and A Drunken Dream and Other Stories . Viz Media previously released Hagio's A,A' and They Were Eleven manga in English. Denpa will release her Lil' Leo ( Leo-kun ) manga in English.