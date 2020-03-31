Aniplex Establishes New 'Boundary' 3D CG Animation Subsidiary

Aniplex , Sony Music Entertainment 's wholly owned subsidiary for anime planning and production, announced on Wednesday that it has founded its own subsidiary company named Boundary. The new company will focus on 3D CG animation, and will "take on a challenge of transcending the boundaries of 3D CG and cel animation." Aniplex producer Akira Shimizu is the company's president.

Boundary's main office is in the Sony Music Entertainment Rokubancho Building in Tokyo's Chiyoda ward, and its production studio is in Nakano ward in western Tokyo, where many other anime studios are also based.

Aniplex 's existing subsidiaries include the anime studio A-1 Pictures , the game company Quatro A, and the North America distributor Aniplex of America . It also established the joint company Peppermint Anime in Germany. Sony Pictures Television announced in September that it and Aniplex are consolidating three Sony -owned anime acquisition and distribution companies — Funimation based in the United States, Wakanim based in France, and Madman Anime Group based in Australia — into one joint venture.

Sources: PR Times, Boundary's website, The Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web