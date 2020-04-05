Hikaru Utada Performs Live-Action Bishoku Tantei Akechi Gorō Show's Theme Song

The official website for the live-action series of Akiko Higashimura 's Bishoku Tantei Akechi Gorō (Gourmet Detective Gorō Akechi) manga revealed on Monday that singer Hikaru Utada will perform a new song titled "Time," created specifically as the theme song for the series. This is Utada's first theme song for a live-action NTV show. The song's single will ship on May 8. The site also revealed that Yūta Hondō will compose the series' music.

The series will premiere on April 12 at 10:30 p.m. in NTV 's Sunday drama timeslot.



The show's cast includes:

Tomoya Nakamura as title character Gorō Akechi



Fūka Koshiba as Ichigo Kobayashi, the shopkeeper of Ichigo Deli, Akechi's most beloved mobile food store



Eiko Koike as "Mary Magdalene," a housewife who asks Gorō to investigate her husband's affair, but whose murderous impulse awakens



Yukiya Kitamura as Katōno, a police officer who dislikes Akechi's meddling in investigations, but Akechi always ends up saving him.



Kanta Satō as Tatsuomi Takahashi, a high-strung gumshoe detective is a subordinate to Katōno, and is such a fan of Gorō Akechi that he readily gives up the details of any case to Akechi

Miu Tomita as Momoko, Ichigo's close friend



Mirai Shida as Akane "Ringo" Furukawa, the daughter of an apple farmer who asks "Mary Magdalene" to murder her boyfriend, whom she is worried is cheating on her in Tokyo





Higashimura's original manga debuted as a one-shot in Cocohana in June 2015. Higashimura then launched the series in September 2015. The fifth compiled book volume shipped in June 2018, and the sixth volume will ship on April 24.

The magazine describes the manga's story:

"Food" is at the heart of the case... Handsome detective Gorō Akechi tastes and solves the mysteries of the world!

Higashimura launched the Gisō Furin (Disguised Adultery) color web manga on the web manga site XOY in December 2017. The manga moved to the LINE Manga service in January when XOY closed that same month. Bungei Shunju published the manga's sixth and seventh volumes on December 12. The seventh compiled book volume is listing the series as ending in the eighth volume in spring 2020.

Higashimura's Princess Jellyfish and Tokyo Tarareba Girls both inspired live-action adaptations. Kodansha Comics is releasing both manga in English.