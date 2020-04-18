Kagaku Manga Survival Study Manga Series Gets Anime Film on July 31

Film to screen alongside Ganbareiwa!! Robocon film in screenings

Toei announced on Sunday that it is producing an anime film adaptation of the Kagaku Manga Survival (Science Manga Survival) study manga series titled Jintai no Survival! . The film will screen alongside the previously announced Ganbareiwa!! Robocon film in Japan starting on July 31. The screenings in Japan will also include MX4D screenings. Toei added that the opening date may change.

The anime will star:

The all-color manga and study book series launched in 2008. Asahi Shimbun has published 70 volumes for the series as of February 20. The series originated in South Korea by Gomdori Co. and illustrator Hyun-Dong Han. The series follows children in various adventurous situations while weaving information about science into the story.

The books have 9.5 million copies printed in Japan, and 30 million copies printed worldwide.

No Starch Press has released some of the series in English under the title Survive! Inside the Human Body .

Toei Animation produced a 100-second animated video for the manga in March 2019. At the time, Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web website listed that the video was a pilot movie. The cast from the below video are reprising their roles for the film.



