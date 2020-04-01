Robocon Robot Comedy Franchise Gets Film on July 31

Toei announced on Wednesday that it is producing a new film based on Shotaro Ishinomori 's Robocon robot coemdy franchise titled Ganbareiwa!! Robocon . The film will open in Japan on July 31, and it will include MX4D screenings. The new film is the first entry in the franchise in 20 years, since the Moero!! Robocon series ended in 2000.

Hidenori Ishida , a director of many entries in the Kamen Rider tokusatsu franchise , is directing the film, and Yoshio Urasawa penned the script. Urasawa is a veteran of the Super Sentai franchise , as well as numerous anime series such as Nintama Rantaro , Fushigi Yugi , and Ranma ½ . Toei producer Shinichiro Shirakura noted that the film's story is set in the "100" era (pronounced "Reiwa," a play on the current Japanese era name).

The late manga creator and writer Shotaro Ishinomori is credited for the original concept of Robocon . The franchise began with the live-action tokusatsu series Ganbare!! Robocon , which ran from 1974 to 1977. The franchise then had a revival with the Moero!! Robocon series, which ran from 1999 to 2000.

