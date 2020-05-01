Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 Anime's Directors Interview Video Streamed

1st 12-episode season premiered on April 23

Netflix Asia began streaming a "directors interview" video on Friday for the Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 anime. The video features interviews with the anime's two directors, and shows behind-the-scenes footage of production, voice recording, and motion-capturing.

The anime debuted on Netflix worldwide on April 23. The first season has 12 episodes, with plans for a second season moving forward. Production I.G. USA president Maki Terashima-Furuta previously stated during an interview that the anime would have two 12-episode seasons, with Kenji Kamiyama ( Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex ) directing one of the seasons, and Shinji Aramaki ( Appleseed ) directing the other.

Returning cast members include:

New cast members include:

Megumi Han as Purin Ezaki, a new Section 9 member in charge of maintaining the Tachikomas

as Purin Ezaki, a new Section 9 member in charge of maintaining the Tachikomas Kenjiro Tsuda as Standard, a mercenary currently attached to Section 9

as Standard, a mercenary currently attached to Section 9 Kaiji Soze as John Smith, a mysterious agent

as John Smith, a mysterious agent Shigeo Kiyama as Chris Ōtomo Teito, the first American-born Japanese Prime Minister

as Chris Ōtomo Teito, the first American-born Japanese Prime Minister Megumi Hayashibara as Takashi Shimamura, a mysterious "post-human" who is key to the anime's story

Kodansha and Production I.G announced a new anime based on Masamune Shirow 's Ghost in the Shell manga in April 2017. Kenji Kamiyama and Shinji Aramaki are directing the project at Production I.G and Sola Digital Arts . Russian illustrator Ilya Kushinov ( The Wonderland ) is the character designer. Nobuko Toda ( Sweetness & Lightning , The case files of Jeweler Richard ) and Kazuma Jinnouchi Busou Shinki: Moon Angel ) are composing the music. Toda is best known for composing the music of the Metal Gear Solid series alongside Harry Gregson-Williams, and Toda and Jinnouchi collaborated on the Ultraman anime last year. The pair also composed the soundtracks for the Halo 4 and Halo 5 games.

Scriptwriters working on the series include: Kenji Kamiyama ( Eden of the East , Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex ), Ryou Higaki ( The Eccentric Family , Moribito - Guardian of the Spirit ), Kurasumi Sunayama ( Yowamushi Pedal , Gurren Lagann ), Harumi Doki ( Ultraman , Cyborg 009 Call of Justice ), Dai Sato ( Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex , Samurai Champloo , Eureka Seven ), and Daisuke Daitō .

Motion-capture actors include Kaori Kawabuchi (Motoko Kusanagi), Kaiji Soze (Daisuke Aramaki and Ishikawa), Shinji Kasahara (Batou), Chihei Okada (Togusa), Hidenori Takei (Saito), and Yarisa Yamashiro (Purin Ezaki).

The new creative team millennium parade, led by King Gnu member Daiki Tsuneta , is performing the opening theme song "Fly with me." Vocalists on the track include ermhoi, HIMI, Cota Mori, and Kento Nagatsuka (WONK). Mili are performing the ending theme song "sustain++;."