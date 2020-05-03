Shout! Factory Streams Trailer for Kamen Rider Kuuga Show for Launch on TokuSHOUTsu Channel

Shout! Factory TV's channel TokuSHOUTsu announced on YouTube on Friday that the channel is airing the Kamen Rider Kuuga television series starting on Friday. The channel's official Twitter account teased the addition of the 2000 tokusatsu (live-action special-effects) series on Tuesday.

Shout! Factory TV's TokuSHOUTsu describes the live-action series' story:

When a group of archaeologists uncover the tomb of a legendary warrior, they unearth Kuuga's belt, accidentally releasing an ancient race of monsters called the Grongi, bent on destroying humanity. Enter Yusuke Godai, a modern-day guy-next-door, who learns he is telepathically linked to the mysterious stone belt. With its power, he transforms into the legendary warrior known as Kuuga, humanity's only defense against the murderous Gurongi monsters.

All 49 episodes of Kamen Rider Kuuga are also streaming now on the Shout! Factory TV website.

The Kamen Rider Kuuga series aired in Japan from 2000 to 2001, and is the first in the long-running franchise to be aired in the Heisei era (the previous entry in the franchise, Kamen Rider BLACK RX , was the last to air in the Showa era).

Shout! Factory launched the TokuSHOUTsu linear streaming channel dedicated to tokusatsu titles on March 17 through Pluto TV .