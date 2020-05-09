Dragon Goes House-Hunting Anime Reveals Staff, Visual, TV Format

Animation studio Signal.MD announced on Saturday that it is producing the previously announced anime adaptation of Kawo Tanuki and artist Choco Aya 's Dragon Goes House-Hunting ( Dragon, Ie o Kau. ) manga. The studio also announced that the anime will be a television anime series.

Haruki Kasugamori ( Dia Horizon (Kabu) , Hitorigurashi no Shōgakusei , Lunatan: 1-Mannen no Himitsu ) is directing the anime at Signal.MD ( Napping Princess , Atom The Beginning ), and Shiori Asuka ( Lunatan: 1-Mannen no Himitsu ) and 蘇詩宜 (name romanization currently unconfirmed) are designing the characters. Kyōhei Matsuno ( You Don't Know Gunma Yet , Lunatan: 1-Mannen no Himitsu ) is composing the music at Pony Canyon .

Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

When a dragon fails to live up to the fearsome standards set for him, his family kicks him out. He embarks on a quest to find a new home, but soon finds that life on the road is no place for a cowardly beast of legend. In a fantasy world full of elves, dwarves, and other mythical creatures, where everyone wants a piece of him—literally!—the frustrations of house-hunting reach a whole new level.

The manga launched in Mag Garden 's Monthly Comic Garden magazine in December 2016. Mag Garden 's parent company IG Port revealed in its quarterly financial report in October 2017 that the manga had been a particularly successful title.