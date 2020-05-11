Final Fantasy Digital Card Game Ends Service in July After 1 Year

Square Enix announced on Friday that its Final Fantasy Digital Card Game game will end service on July 9. The announcement stated that staff decided it will be difficult to offer service to satisfy fans in the future. Sales of the Gems in-game currency ended on Friday.

The free-to-play online game for PCs and smartphones based on the Final Fantasy series launched for the Yahoo! Games Game Plus service in Japan on July 9, 2019.

The game features turn-based gameplay with a time limit and turn limit. Players build their own original decks, and use their cards to call forth pixel art versions of characters from the Final Fantasy series. Summoned creatures from the series also appear, and cards can be upgraded.

Sources: Square Enix, Famitsu.com