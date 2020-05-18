Absolute Boyfriend Manga's Korean Live-Action Series Streams on Hulu in June

Series premiered on Korean television in May 2019

Hulu announced in a newsletter on Friday that it will stream the Korean live-action series My Absolute Boyfriend starting on June 8. The series is a live-action adaptation of Yuu Watase 's Absolute Boyfriend manga, and originally aired on Korean television from May 2019 to July 2019.

A Korean live-action adaptation Watase's manga was first announced in 2011, and the streaming website DramaFever stated in 2014 that the series would premiere that year and would stream on the service. At the time, Kim Ha Neul was supposed to star in the series. Warner Brothers shut down DramaFever in October 2018.

DramaFever had described the story:

In the Korean version of Absolute Boyfriend , the lead (Kim Ha Neul) is not a teenager, but a nearly 30-year-old woman who is a stylist at a beauty salon. She is betrayed by her first love, who becomes a successful movie star overnight. Feeling betrayed, she resorts to ordering a robot to be her ideal boyfriend, which ends up being her true love.

The current cast includes:

Yeo Jin-goo as Zero Nine (Young-gu)

Bang Min-ah as Um Da-da

Hong Jong-hyun as Ma Wang-joon

Watase's manga had previously been adapted into a Japanese live-action television drama series in 2008 and a special in 2009 as well as a Taiwanese drama in 2012. The Korean live-action series is also streaming on Viki .

The Absolute Boyfriend manga was originally serialized in Shōjo Comic magazine. In North America, Viz Media serialized the manga in its Shojo Beat magazine from its premiere issue in 2005 until the manga's ending in 2007. The company also released the manga in compiled print volumes.