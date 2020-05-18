I'm in Love with the Villainess Yuri Light Novels Get Manga

The July issue of Ichijinsha 's Comic Yuri Hime magazine revealed on Monday that Inori and Hanagata 's I'm in Love with the Villainess ( Watashi no Oshi wa Akuyaku Reijō ) yuri light novel series is inspiring a manga adaptation by Aonomoto that will launch in the magazine's next issue on June 18. Inori posted the announcement on their pixiv Fanbox account in both Japanese and English, and Aonomoto posted the teaser visual for the manga on their Twitter account. The manga will have a color opening page.

Seven Seas Entertainment has licensed the light novels, and will release the first novel volume on November 10. The company describes the story:

Ordinary office worker Oohashi Rei wakes up in the body of the protagonist of her favorite otome game, Revolution. To her delight, the first person to greet her is also her favorite character, Claire Francois–the main antagonist of the story! Now, Rei is determined to romance Claire instead of the game's male leads. But how will her villainous lady love react to this new courtship?!

Inori launched the series on the Shōsetsuka ni Narou website in January 2018, and GL Bunko published the second novelized book volume last September. Hanagata draws the illustrations for the novels.

