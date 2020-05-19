Domestic Girlfriend Manga Ends in 3 Chapters

This year's 25th issue of Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine revealed on Wednesday that Kei Sasuga 's Domestic Girlfriend ( Domestic na Kanojo ) manga will end in three chapters in the magazine's 28th issue. If there are no delays, the manga will end on June 10.

The magazine previously revealed that the manga will end with the 28th compiled book volume on August 17.

Kodansha Comics is releasing the manga digitally, and it describes the story:

High schooler Natsuo is hopelessly in love with his cheerful and popular teacher, Hina. However, one day at a mixer, he meets a moody girl by the name of Rui and ends up sleeping with her. Soon after, his father announces that he's getting remarried to a woman with two daughters of her own. And who shows up in tow, other than both Hina and Rui?! Natsuo's outrageous new life starts now!

Sasuga launched the ongoing series in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in April 2014. Kodansha shipped the 27th compiled book volume on Friday . The manga has 3 million copies in print. Crunchyroll is posting chapters of the manga as they are released in Japan.

The manga inspired a television anime that premiered in January 2019. Sentai Filmworks licensed the anime for streaming and home video release, and HIDIVE streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. Crunchyroll also began streaming the anime after the first four episodes had aired. HIDIVE produced an English dub for the anime.