News
Netflix Streams Cardcaptor Sakura Anime in U.S., Canada on June 1
posted on by Alex Mateo
Netflix announced on Twitter on Monday that it will begin streaming the Cardcaptor Sakura anime in the United States and Canada on June 1. The company began streaming a video clip from the English Animax dub.
Dust off your wands and return to Clamp's legendary world of a magical girl and her card-capturing quest! Cardcaptor Sakura series Clow Card and Sakura Card arrive on Netflix in the US and Canada June 1st.(@NXOnNetflix)May 18
The television anime is also streaming on Crunchyroll and Funimation.
Madhouse's anime adaptation of CLAMP's Cardcaptor Sakura manga aired in Japan from April 1998 to March 2000. Cardcaptor Sakura: The Movie premiered in Japan in 1999, and the Cardcaptor Sakura: The Sealed Card film followed in 2000.
The anime of the Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card sequel manga premiered in January 2018, and ended in June 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan, and Funimation streamed the dub on FunimationNow.
Source: NX on Netflix's Twitter account