Netflix Streams Cardcaptor Sakura Anime in U.S., Canada on June 1

Netflix announced on Twitter on Monday that it will begin streaming the Cardcaptor Sakura anime in the United States and Canada on June 1. The company began streaming a video clip from the English Animax dub .

Dust off your wands and return to Clamp's legendary world of a magical girl and her card-capturing quest! Cardcaptor Sakura series Clow Card and Sakura Card arrive on Netflix in the US and Canada June 1st.(@NXOnNetflix)May 18

The television anime is also streaming on Crunchyroll and Funimation .

Madhouse 's anime adaptation of CLAMP 's Cardcaptor Sakura manga aired in Japan from April 1998 to March 2000. Cardcaptor Sakura: The Movie premiered in Japan in 1999, and the Cardcaptor Sakura: The Sealed Card film followed in 2000.

The anime of the Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card sequel manga premiered in January 2018, and ended in June 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan, and Funimation streamed the dub on FunimationNow .