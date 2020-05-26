News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, May 24-30

The Rising of The Shield Hero, Poco's Udon World anime; Wave, Listen to Me!, The New Gate manga ship

Anime Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Battery the Animation BD Discotek Media US$39.95 May 26
Black Clover Season 1 Complete Collection BD Funimation US$84.98 May 26
City Hunter: Shinjuku Private Eyes BD Discotek Media US$24.95 May 26
Fractale Essentials BD Funimation US$29.98 May 26
KonoSuba – God's blessing on this wonderful world!! Season 1 and OVA BD Discotek Media US$49.95 May 26
Okami-san and Her Seven Companions Essentials BD Funimation US$29.98 May 26
Poco's Udon World BD Discotek Media US$39.95 May 26
The Rising of The Shield Hero Season 1 Part 1 BD/DVD Funimation US$64.98 May 26
The Rising of The Shield Hero Season 1 Part 1 Limited Edition BD/DVD Funimation US$89.98 May 26
The Rising of The Shield Hero Season 1 Part 2 BD/DVD Funimation US$64.98 May 26
The Rising of The Shield Hero Season 1 Part 2 + Light Novel Limited Edition BD/DVD Funimation US$69.98 May 26
Run with the Wind BD Sentai Filmworks US$89.98 May 26
She and Her Cat -Everything Flows- BD Discotek Media US$24.95 May 26
Why the Hell are You Here, Teacher!? BD Sentai Filmworks US$49.98 May 26

Print Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Death March to the Parallel World Rhapsody Graphic Novel (GN) 9 Yen Press US$12.99 May 26
Happy Sugar Life GN 5 Yen Press US$12.99 May 26
Im: Great Priest Imhotep GN 3 Yen Press US$14.99 May 26
I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level GN 2 Yen Press US$12.99 May 26
Kakegurui twin GN 6 Yen Press US$14.99 May 26
Karneval GN 10 Yen Press US$19.99 May 26
The Melancholy of Suzumiya Haruhi-chan GN 12 Yen Press US$12.99 May 26
The New Gate GN 2 One Peace Books US$11.95 May 26
Nyankees GN 6 Yen Press US$12.99 May 26
Overlord GN 12 Yen Press US$12.99 May 26
Trinity Seven GN 20 Yen Press US$12.99 May 26
Wave, Listen to Me! GN 1 Kodansha Comics US$12.99 May 26
Wave, Listen to Me! GN 2 Kodansha Comics US$12.99 May 26
Woof Woof Story: I Told You to Turn Me Into a Pampered Pooch, Not Fenrir! GN 2 Yen Press US$12.99 May 26
Yokai Girls GN 10 Seven Seas Entertainment US$13.99 May 26

Digital Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Altair: A Record of Battles GN 18 Kodansha Comics US$10.99 May 26
Boys Over Flowers GN 14 Viz Media US$6.99 May 26
Cells at Work! Code Black GN 5 Kodansha Comics US$10.99 May 26
A Certain Scientific Railgun GN 15 Seven Seas Entertainment US$9.99 May 26
DAYS GN 18 Kodansha Comics US$10.99 May 26
Death March to the Parallel World Rhapsody GN 9 Yen Press US$6.99 May 26
Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest GN 4 Kodansha Comics US$10.99 May 26
Happy Sugar Life GN 5 Yen Press US$6.99 May 26
Hayate the Combat Butler GN 7-8 Viz Media US$6.99 each May 26
Hell Warden Higuma GN 2 Viz Media US$6.99 May 26
I Fell in Love After School GN 4 Kodansha Comics US$10.99 May 26
I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level GN 2 Yen Press US$6.99 May 26
Kakegurui twin GN 6 Yen Press US$6.99 May 26
Karneval GN 10 Yen Press US$12.99 May 26
LDK GN 15 Kodansha Comics US$10.99 May 26
Makeup is Not (Just) Magic: A Manga Guide to Cosmetics and Skin Care GN Seven Seas Entertainment US$9.99 May 26
The Melancholy of Suzumiya Haruhi-chan GN 12 Yen Press US$6.99 May 26
Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid GN 9 Seven Seas Entertainment US$9.99 May 26
My Senpai is Annoying GN 1 Seven Seas Entertainment US$9.99 May 26
ne0;lation GN 2 Viz Media US$6.99 May 26
Nyankees GN 6 Yen Press US$6.99 May 26
Overlord GN 12 Yen Press US$6.99 May 26
Pleasure & Corruption GN 2 Denpa US$7.99 May 26
RIN-NE GN 5-6 Viz Media US$6.99 May 26
Saki GN 20 Yen Press US$6.99 May 26
The Seven Deadly Sins GN 38 Kodansha Comics US$10.99 May 26
Something's Wrong With Us GN 2 Kodansha Comics US$10.99 May 26
Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun GN 11 Yen Press US$6.99 May 26
To Your Eternity GN 12 Kodansha Comics US$10.99 May 26
Trinity Seven GN 20 Yen Press US$6.99 May 26
Watari-kun's ****** Is about to Collapse GN 6 Kodansha Comics US$10.99 May 26
Woof Woof Story: I Told You to Turn Me Into a Pampered Pooch, Not Fenrir! GN 2 Yen Press US$6.99 May 26
Yuzu the Pet Vet GN 2 Kodansha Comics US$10.99 May 26

Print Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
The Alchemist Who Survived Now Dreams of a Quiet City Life Novel 3 Yen Press US$14.99 May 26
The Asterisk War Novel 13 Yen Press US$13.99 May 26
A Mysterious Job Called Oda Nobunaga Novel 1 Yen Press US$14.99 May 26
Strike the Blood Novel 15 Yen Press US$13.99 May 26
Suppose a Kid From the Last Dungeon Boonies Moved to a Starter Town Novel 2 Yen Press US$14.99 May 26

Digital Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Adachi and Shimamura Novel 2 Seven Seas Entertainment US$9.99 May 28
The Alchemist Who Survived Now Dreams of a Quiet City Life Novel 3 Yen Press US$7.99 May 26
The Asterisk War Novel 13 Yen Press US$7.99 May 26
How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord Novel 6, 10 J-Novel Club US$6.99 May 25
A Mysterious Job Called Oda Nobunaga Novel 1 Yen Press US$8.99 May 26
Penguindrum Novel 1 Seven Seas Entertainment US$9.99 May 26
Strike the Blood Novel 15 Yen Press US$7.99 May 26
Suppose a Kid From the Last Dungeon Boonies Moved to a Starter Town Novel 2 Yen Press US$8.99 May 26

Video Game Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Phantasy Star Online 2 PC game Sega free (includes in-game purchases) May 27
Utawarerumono: Prelude to the Fallen PS4, PS Vita game NIS America US$59.99, US$79.99 (limited edition) May 26
Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition Switch game NIS America US$59.99, US$79.99 (Definitive Works Set) May 26, May 29 (Definitive Works Set

Other Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Street Fighter World Warrior Encyclopedia Arcade Edition book (hardcover) Udon Entertainment US$44.99 May 26
Ultraman Ace Steelbook BD Mill Creek US$49.98 May 26
