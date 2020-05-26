News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, May 24-30
posted on by Jennifer Sherman
The Rising of The Shield Hero, Poco's Udon World anime; Wave, Listen to Me!, The New Gate manga ship
Anime Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Battery the Animation BD
|Discotek Media
|US$39.95
|May 26
Black Clover Season 1 Complete Collection BD
|Funimation
|US$84.98
|May 26
City Hunter: Shinjuku Private Eyes BD
|Discotek Media
|US$24.95
|May 26
Fractale Essentials BD
|Funimation
|US$29.98
|May 26
KonoSuba – God's blessing on this wonderful world!! Season 1 and OVA BD
|Discotek Media
|US$49.95
|May 26
Okami-san and Her Seven Companions Essentials BD
|Funimation
|US$29.98
|May 26
Poco's Udon World BD
|Discotek Media
|US$39.95
|May 26
The Rising of The Shield Hero Season 1 Part 1 BD/DVD
|Funimation
|US$64.98
|May 26
The Rising of The Shield Hero Season 1 Part 1 Limited Edition BD/DVD
|Funimation
|US$89.98
|May 26
The Rising of The Shield Hero Season 1 Part 2 BD/DVD
|Funimation
|US$64.98
|May 26
The Rising of The Shield Hero Season 1 Part 2 + Light Novel Limited Edition BD/DVD
|Funimation
|US$69.98
|May 26
Run with the Wind BD
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$89.98
|May 26
She and Her Cat -Everything Flows- BD
|Discotek Media
|US$24.95
|May 26
Why the Hell are You Here, Teacher!? BD
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$49.98
|May 26
Print Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Death March to the Parallel World Rhapsody Graphic Novel (GN) 9
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|May 26
Happy Sugar Life GN 5
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|May 26
Im: Great Priest Imhotep GN 3
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|May 26
I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level GN 2
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|May 26
Kakegurui twin GN 6
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|May 26
Karneval GN 10
|Yen Press
|US$19.99
|May 26
The Melancholy of Suzumiya Haruhi-chan GN 12
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|May 26
The New Gate GN 2
|One Peace Books
|US$11.95
|May 26
Nyankees GN 6
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|May 26
Overlord GN 12
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|May 26
Trinity Seven GN 20
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|May 26
Wave, Listen to Me! GN 1
|Kodansha Comics
|US$12.99
|May 26
Wave, Listen to Me! GN 2
|Kodansha Comics
|US$12.99
|May 26
Woof Woof Story: I Told You to Turn Me Into a Pampered Pooch, Not Fenrir! GN 2
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|May 26
Yokai Girls GN 10
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$13.99
|May 26
Digital Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Altair: A Record of Battles GN 18
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|May 26
Boys Over Flowers GN 14
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|May 26
Cells at Work! Code Black GN 5
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|May 26
A Certain Scientific Railgun GN 15
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$9.99
|May 26
DAYS GN 18
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|May 26
Death March to the Parallel World Rhapsody GN 9
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|May 26
Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest GN 4
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|May 26
Happy Sugar Life GN 5
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|May 26
Hayate the Combat Butler GN 7-8
|Viz Media
|US$6.99 each
|May 26
Hell Warden Higuma GN 2
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|May 26
I Fell in Love After School GN 4
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|May 26
I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level GN 2
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|May 26
Kakegurui twin GN 6
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|May 26
Karneval GN 10
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|May 26
LDK GN 15
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|May 26
Makeup is Not (Just) Magic: A Manga Guide to Cosmetics and Skin Care GN
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$9.99
|May 26
The Melancholy of Suzumiya Haruhi-chan GN 12
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|May 26
Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid GN 9
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$9.99
|May 26
My Senpai is Annoying GN 1
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$9.99
|May 26
ne0;lation GN 2
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|May 26
Nyankees GN 6
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|May 26
Overlord GN 12
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|May 26
Pleasure & Corruption GN 2
|Denpa
|US$7.99
|May 26
RIN-NE GN 5-6
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|May 26
Saki GN 20
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|May 26
The Seven Deadly Sins GN 38
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|May 26
Something's Wrong With Us GN 2
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|May 26
Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun GN 11
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|May 26
To Your Eternity GN 12
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|May 26
Trinity Seven GN 20
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|May 26
Watari-kun's ****** Is about to Collapse GN 6
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|May 26
Woof Woof Story: I Told You to Turn Me Into a Pampered Pooch, Not Fenrir! GN 2
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|May 26
Yuzu the Pet Vet GN 2
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|May 26
Print Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
The Alchemist Who Survived Now Dreams of a Quiet City Life Novel 3
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|May 26
The Asterisk War Novel 13
|Yen Press
|US$13.99
|May 26
A Mysterious Job Called Oda Nobunaga Novel 1
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|May 26
Strike the Blood Novel 15
|Yen Press
|US$13.99
|May 26
Suppose a Kid From the Last Dungeon Boonies Moved to a Starter Town Novel 2
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|May 26
Digital Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Adachi and Shimamura Novel 2
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$9.99
|May 28
The Alchemist Who Survived Now Dreams of a Quiet City Life Novel 3
|Yen Press
|US$7.99
|May 26
The Asterisk War Novel 13
|Yen Press
|US$7.99
|May 26
How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord Novel 6, 10
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|May 25
A Mysterious Job Called Oda Nobunaga Novel 1
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|May 26
Penguindrum Novel 1
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$9.99
|May 26
Strike the Blood Novel 15
|Yen Press
|US$7.99
|May 26
Suppose a Kid From the Last Dungeon Boonies Moved to a Starter Town Novel 2
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|May 26
Video Game Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Phantasy Star Online 2 PC game
|Sega
|free (includes in-game purchases)
|May 27
Utawarerumono: Prelude to the Fallen PS4, PS Vita game
|NIS America
|US$59.99, US$79.99 (limited edition)
|May 26
Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition Switch game
|NIS America
|US$59.99, US$79.99 (Definitive Works Set)
|May 26, May 29 (Definitive Works Set
Other Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Street Fighter World Warrior Encyclopedia Arcade Edition book (hardcover)
|Udon Entertainment
|US$44.99
|May 26
Ultraman Ace Steelbook BD
|Mill Creek
|US$49.98
|May 26