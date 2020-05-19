News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, May 17-23

posted on by Jennifer Sherman
Promare, Senryū Girl anime; Ping Pong, Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku manga ship

Anime Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
King of Thorn Essentials BDPlease Funimation US$19.98 May 19
Promare BD/DVDCite GKIDS US$26.99 May 19
Promare DVDAnimeNewsNetwork GKIDS US$16.97 May 19
Promare Steelbook BD/DVDPlease GKIDS US$34.93 May 19
The Quintessential Quintuplets Season 1 BD/DVDCite Funimation US$64.98 May 19
The Quintessential Quintuplets Season 1 Limited Edition BD/DVDAnimeNewsNetwork Funimation US$84.98 May 19
Senryū Girl BDPlease Sentai Filmworks US$49.98 May 19

Print Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
BEASTARS Graphic Novel (GN) 6Cite Viz Media US$12.99 May 19
Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku GN 2AnimeNewsNetwork Viz Media US$12.99 May 19
Levius/est GN 4Please Viz Media US$12.99 May 19
No Guns Life GN 5Cite Viz Media US$12.99 May 19
Ping Pong GN 1AnimeNewsNetwork Viz Media US$29.99 May 19
Ran And The Gray World GN 7Please Viz Media US$14.99 May 19
The Reprise of the Spear Hero GN 2Cite One Peace Books US$11.95 May 19
Urusei Yatsura GN 6AnimeNewsNetwork Viz Media US$19.99 May 19
The Way of the Househusband GN 3Please Viz Media US$12.99 May 19

Digital Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
BEASTARS GN 6Cite Viz Media US$8.99 May 19
A Certain Scientific Railgun: Astral Buddy GN 3AnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas Entertainment US$9.99 May 19
Cosplay Animal GN 12 (adult)Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 May 19
A Devotion That Changes Worlds GN 6Cite Futabasha US$6.99 May 19
Dolly Kill Kill GN 2AnimeNewsNetwork Kodansha Comics US$10.99 May 19
Don't Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro GN 3Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 May 19
Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest GN 4Cite Kodansha Comics US$10.99 May 19
Flower Demon Door of the Sakaimeya GN 1AnimeNewsNetwork Coamix US$6.99 May 19
GE - Good Ending GN 5Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 May 19
Granny Girl Hinata-chan GN 3Cite Coamix US$5.99 May 19
Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku GN 2AnimeNewsNetwork Viz Media US$8.99 May 19
I'll Win You Over, Sempai! GN 4Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 May 19
Interval Zero GN 1 (adult)Cite Printemps Publishing US$6.99 May 19
Kakushigoto: My Dad's Secret Ambition GN 3AnimeNewsNetwork Kodansha Comics US$10.99 May 19
Knight of the Ice GN 2Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 May 19
Levius/est GN 4Cite Viz Media US$8.99 May 19
New Game! GN 9AnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas Entertainment US$9.99 May 19
Nobo and Her? GN 3Please Coamix US$6.99 May 19
No Guns Life GN 5Cite Viz Media US$8.99 May 19
Ran And The Gray World GN 7AnimeNewsNetwork Viz Media US$10.99 May 19
Saiyuki GN 2Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 May 19
The Seven Deadly Sins GN 38Cite Kodansha Comics US$10.99 May 19
Something's Wrong With Us GN 2AnimeNewsNetwork Kodansha Comics US$10.99 May 19
Space Brothers GN 36Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 May 19
Species Domain GN 8Cite Seven Seas Entertainment US$9.99 May 19
That Blue Summer GN 5AnimeNewsNetwork Kodansha Comics US$10.99 May 19
To Your Eternity GN 12Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 May 19
Urusei Yatsura GN 6Cite Viz Media US$13.99 May 19
The Way of the Househusband GN 3AnimeNewsNetwork Viz Media US$8.99 May 19
Yozakura Quartet GN 25Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 May 19

Digital Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Banner of the Stars Novel 3Cite J-Novel Club US$6.99 May 17
Bibliophile Princess Novel 2AnimeNewsNetwork J-Novel Club US$6.99 May 23
Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill Novel 6Please J-Novel Club US$6.99 May 18

Video Game Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
The Wonderful 101: Remastered Switch, PS4, PC gameCite Platinum Games US$39.99 May 19

follow-up of North American Anime, Manga Releases, May 10-16
discuss this in the forum (1 post) |
bookmark/share with:

News homepage / archives