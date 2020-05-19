News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, May 17-23
posted on by Jennifer Sherman
Promare, Senryū Girl anime; Ping Pong, Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku manga ship
Anime Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
King of Thorn Essentials BD
|Funimation
|US$19.98
|May 19
Promare BD/DVD
|GKIDS
|US$26.99
|May 19
Promare DVD
|GKIDS
|US$16.97
|May 19
Promare Steelbook BD/DVD
|GKIDS
|US$34.93
|May 19
The Quintessential Quintuplets Season 1 BD/DVD
|Funimation
|US$64.98
|May 19
The Quintessential Quintuplets Season 1 Limited Edition BD/DVD
|Funimation
|US$84.98
|May 19
Senryū Girl BD
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$49.98
|May 19
Print Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
BEASTARS Graphic Novel (GN) 6
|Viz Media
|US$12.99
|May 19
Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku GN 2
|Viz Media
|US$12.99
|May 19
Levius/est GN 4
|Viz Media
|US$12.99
|May 19
No Guns Life GN 5
|Viz Media
|US$12.99
|May 19
Ping Pong GN 1
|Viz Media
|US$29.99
|May 19
Ran And The Gray World GN 7
|Viz Media
|US$14.99
|May 19
The Reprise of the Spear Hero GN 2
|One Peace Books
|US$11.95
|May 19
Urusei Yatsura GN 6
|Viz Media
|US$19.99
|May 19
The Way of the Househusband GN 3
|Viz Media
|US$12.99
|May 19
Digital Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
BEASTARS GN 6
|Viz Media
|US$8.99
|May 19
A Certain Scientific Railgun: Astral Buddy GN 3
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$9.99
|May 19
Cosplay Animal GN 12 (adult)
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|May 19
A Devotion That Changes Worlds GN 6
|Futabasha
|US$6.99
|May 19
Dolly Kill Kill GN 2
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|May 19
Don't Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro GN 3
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|May 19
Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest GN 4
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|May 19
Flower Demon Door of the Sakaimeya GN 1
|Coamix
|US$6.99
|May 19
GE - Good Ending GN 5
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|May 19
Granny Girl Hinata-chan GN 3
|Coamix
|US$5.99
|May 19
Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku GN 2
|Viz Media
|US$8.99
|May 19
I'll Win You Over, Sempai! GN 4
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|May 19
Interval Zero GN 1 (adult)
|Printemps Publishing
|US$6.99
|May 19
Kakushigoto: My Dad's Secret Ambition GN 3
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|May 19
Knight of the Ice GN 2
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|May 19
Levius/est GN 4
|Viz Media
|US$8.99
|May 19
New Game! GN 9
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$9.99
|May 19
Nobo and Her? GN 3
|Coamix
|US$6.99
|May 19
No Guns Life GN 5
|Viz Media
|US$8.99
|May 19
Ran And The Gray World GN 7
|Viz Media
|US$10.99
|May 19
Saiyuki GN 2
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|May 19
The Seven Deadly Sins GN 38
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|May 19
Something's Wrong With Us GN 2
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|May 19
Space Brothers GN 36
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|May 19
Species Domain GN 8
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$9.99
|May 19
That Blue Summer GN 5
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|May 19
To Your Eternity GN 12
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|May 19
Urusei Yatsura GN 6
|Viz Media
|US$13.99
|May 19
The Way of the Househusband GN 3
|Viz Media
|US$8.99
|May 19
Yozakura Quartet GN 25
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|May 19
Digital Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Banner of the Stars Novel 3
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|May 17
Bibliophile Princess Novel 2
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|May 23
Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill Novel 6
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|May 18
Video Game Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
The Wonderful 101: Remastered Switch, PS4, PC game
|Platinum Games
|US$39.99
|May 19