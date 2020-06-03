North American Anime, Manga Releases, May 31-June 6

News
Anime Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Aria the Origination Season 3 + OVAs BDPlease Nozomi Entertainment US$64.99 June 2
Classes in Seduction BD (adult)Cite Critical Mass US$19.99 June 2
Demon Lord, Retry! BDAnimeNewsNetwork Funimation US$64.98 June 2
Hensuki: Are you willing to fall in love with a pervert, as long as she’s a cutie? BDPlease Funimation US$64.98 June 2
Mix Part 2 BDPlease Funimation US$64.98 June 2
Phantom ~Requiem for the Phantom~ Essentials BDPlease Funimation US$29.98 June 2
Robotics;Notes Essentials BDPlease Funimation US$34.98 June 2
Sound! Euphonium The Movie - Our Promise: A Brand New Day BD/DVDPlease Shout! Factory US$26.99 June 2
Strike Witches: 501st JOINT FIGHTER WING Take Off! BDPlease Shout! Factory US$34.98 June 2
Tamako Market Love Story Collection BDPlease Sentai Filmworks US$69.98 June 2
Tokyo Godfathers BD/DVDPlease Shout! Factory US$26.99 June 2

Print Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Another's Wife GN (adult)Please Fakku US$19.95 May 31
Ao Haru Ride GN 11Cite Viz Media US$9.99 June 2
Black Clover GN 21AnimeNewsNetwork Viz Media US$9.99 June 2
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba GN 13Please Viz Media US$9.99 June 2
Dragon Ball Super GN 9Please Viz Media US$9.99 June 2
Dungeon Builder: The Demon King's Labyrinth is a Modern City! GN 2Please Seven Seas Entertainment US$12.99 June 2
Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma GN 36Please Viz Media US$9.99 June 2
A Fragrance Called Love GN (adult)Please Fakku US$19.95 May 31
Half-Ripe Cherry GN (adult)Please Fakku US$19.95 May 31
How Heavy Are the Dumbbells You Lift? GN 3Please Seven Seas Entertainment US$12.99 June 2
Jujutsu Kaisen GN 4Please Viz Media US$9.99 June 2
Magical Girl Site GN 12Please Seven Seas Entertainment US$12.99 June 2
Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid GN 9Please Seven Seas Entertainment US$12.99 June 2
My Hero Academia GN 24Please Viz Media US$9.99 June 2
My Hero Academia: Vigilantes GN 7Please Viz Media US$9.99 June 2
Natsume's Book of Friends GN 24Please Viz Media US$9.99 June 2
The Promised Neverland GN 15Please Viz Media US$9.99 June 2
Queen's Quality GN 9Please Viz Media US$9.99 June 2
Rent-A-Girlfriend GN 1Please Kodansha Comics US$12.99 June 2
Saint Seiya: Saintia Shō GN 10Please Seven Seas Entertainment US$12.99 June 2
Saki the Succubus Hungers Tonight GN 2Please Seven Seas Entertainment US$13.99 June 2
Sarazanmai: Reo and Mabu GNPlease Seven Seas Entertainment US$12.99 June 2
SPY×FAMILY GN 1Please Viz Media US$9.99 June 2
We Never Learn GN 10Please Viz Media US$9.99 June 2
Yu-Gi-Oh! Arc-V GN 7Please Viz Media US$9.99 June 2
Yona of the Dawn GN 24Please Viz Media US$9.99 June 2
Yuuna and the Haunted Hot Springs GN 9Please Seven Seas Entertainment US$12.99 June 2

Digital Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Ao Haru Ride GN 11Please Viz Media US$6.99 June 2
Black Clover GN 21Cite Viz Media US$6.99 June 2
Blue Sheep's Reverie GN 3 (adult)AnimeNewsNetwork Nihonbungeisha US$6.99 June 2
A Centaur's Life GN 18Please Seven Seas Entertainment US$9.99 June 2
Chihayafuru GN 20Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 June 2
A Condition Called Love GN 4Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 June 2
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba GN 13Please Viz Media US$6.99 June 2
Don't Call Me Daddy GNCite Tokyopop US$7.99 June 1
Dragon Ball Super GN 9Please Viz Media US$6.99 June 2
Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest GN 4AnimeNewsNetwork Kodansha Comics US$10.99 June 2
Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma GN 36Please Viz Media US$6.99 June 2
Jujutsu Kaisen GN 4Please Viz Media US$6.99 June 2
Ishibashi Defenders GN (adult)Please Printemps Publishing US$6.99 June 2
Knight of the Ice GN 2Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 June 2
LDK GN 15AnimeNewsNetwork Kodansha Comics US$10.99 June 2
Love Blooms for a Twisted Blossom GN (adult)Please MediBang! US$7.99 June 2
Love Me for Who I Am GN 1Please Seven Seas Entertainment US$9.99 June 2
Marginal Operation GN 3Cite J-Novel Club US$8.99 June 3
My Hero Academia GN 24Please Viz Media US$6.99 June 2
My Hero Academia: Vigilantes GN 7Please Viz Media US$6.99 June 2
Natsume's Book of Friends GN 24Please Viz Media US$6.99 June 2
The Promised Neverland GN 15Please Viz Media US$6.99 June 2
Queen's Quality GN 9Please Viz Media US$6.99 June 2
Smile Down the Runway GN 10Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 June 2
Something's Wrong With Us GN 2Cite Kodansha Comics US$10.99 June 2
SPY×FAMILY GN 1Please Viz Media US$6.99 June 2
Stellar Witch LIP☆S GN 1Cite Kodansha Comics US$10.99 June 2
To Be Next to you GN 6Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 June 2
To Your Eternity GN 12Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 June 2
We Never Learn GN 10Please Viz Media US$6.99 June 2
Yona of the Dawn GN 24Please Viz Media US$6.99 June 2
Yu-Gi-Oh! Arc-V GN 7Please Viz Media US$6.99 June 2
Yuzu the Pet Vet GN 2Cite Kodansha Comics US$10.99 June 2

Print Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Ascendance of a Bookworm Part 2 Novel 2Please J-Novel Club US$14.99 June 2
How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord Novel 10Cite J-Novel Club US$14.99 June 2
In Another World With My Smartphone Novel 10AnimeNewsNetwork J-Novel Club US$14.99 June 2
The Invincible Shovel Novel 1Please Seven Seas Entertainment US$13.99 June 2
Sexiled Novel 1Please J-Novel Club US$14.99 June 2

Digital Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Altina the Sword Princess Novel 4Please J-Novel Club US$6.99 June 6
By the Grace of the Gods Novel 3Cite J-Novel Club US$6.99 May 31
Can Someone Please Explain What’s Going On?! Novel 2AnimeNewsNetwork J-Novel Club US$6.99 June 1
Kokoro Connect Novel 9 Part 1Cite J-Novel Club US$6.99 June 2
The Master of Ragnarok & Blesser of Einherjar Novel 11Cite J-Novel Club US$6.99 June 2
Record of Wortenia War Novel 6Cite J-Novel Club US$6.99 May 31

Other Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Breath of Fire Official Complete Works book (hardcover)Please Udon Entertainment US$49.99 June 2
Mega Man Robot Master Field Guide Updated Edition arbook (hardcover)Cite Udon Entertainment US$29.99 June 2
Mega Man Star Force Official Complete Works artbook (hardcover)AnimeNewsNetwork Udon Entertainment US$44.99 June 2
Mogudan Illust Works artbook (adult)Please Fakku US$39.95 May 31
