News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, May 31-June 6
posted on by Jennifer Sherman
Sound! Euphonium The Movie - Our Promise: A Brand New Day, Tokyo Godfathers anime; Rent-A-Girlfriend, Sarazanmai: Reo and Mabu manga ship
Anime Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Aria the Origination Season 3 + OVAs BDPlease
|Nozomi Entertainment
|US$64.99
|June 2
|Classes in Seduction BD (adult)Cite
|Critical Mass
|US$19.99
|June 2
|Demon Lord, Retry! BDAnimeNewsNetwork
|Funimation
|US$64.98
|June 2
|Hensuki: Are you willing to fall in love with a pervert, as long as she’s a cutie? BDPlease
|Funimation
|US$64.98
|June 2
|Mix Part 2 BDPlease
|Funimation
|US$64.98
|June 2
|Phantom ~Requiem for the Phantom~ Essentials BDPlease
|Funimation
|US$29.98
|June 2
|Robotics;Notes Essentials BDPlease
|Funimation
|US$34.98
|June 2
|Sound! Euphonium The Movie - Our Promise: A Brand New Day BD/DVDPlease
|Shout! Factory
|US$26.99
|June 2
|Strike Witches: 501st JOINT FIGHTER WING Take Off! BDPlease
|Shout! Factory
|US$34.98
|June 2
|Tamako Market Love Story Collection BDPlease
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$69.98
|June 2
|Tokyo Godfathers BD/DVDPlease
|Shout! Factory
|US$26.99
|June 2
Print Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Another's Wife GN (adult)Please
|Fakku
|US$19.95
|May 31
|Ao Haru Ride GN 11Cite
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|June 2
|Black Clover GN 21AnimeNewsNetwork
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|June 2
|Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba GN 13Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|June 2
|Dragon Ball Super GN 9Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|June 2
|Dungeon Builder: The Demon King's Labyrinth is a Modern City! GN 2Please
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$12.99
|June 2
|Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma GN 36Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|June 2
|A Fragrance Called Love GN (adult)Please
|Fakku
|US$19.95
|May 31
|Half-Ripe Cherry GN (adult)Please
|Fakku
|US$19.95
|May 31
|How Heavy Are the Dumbbells You Lift? GN 3Please
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$12.99
|June 2
|Jujutsu Kaisen GN 4Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|June 2
|Magical Girl Site GN 12Please
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$12.99
|June 2
|Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid GN 9Please
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$12.99
|June 2
|My Hero Academia GN 24Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|June 2
|My Hero Academia: Vigilantes GN 7Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|June 2
|Natsume's Book of Friends GN 24Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|June 2
|The Promised Neverland GN 15Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|June 2
|Queen's Quality GN 9Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|June 2
|Rent-A-Girlfriend GN 1Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$12.99
|June 2
|Saint Seiya: Saintia Shō GN 10Please
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$12.99
|June 2
|Saki the Succubus Hungers Tonight GN 2Please
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$13.99
|June 2
|Sarazanmai: Reo and Mabu GNPlease
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$12.99
|June 2
|SPY×FAMILY GN 1Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|June 2
|We Never Learn GN 10Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|June 2
|Yu-Gi-Oh! Arc-V GN 7Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|June 2
|Yona of the Dawn GN 24Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|June 2
|Yuuna and the Haunted Hot Springs GN 9Please
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$12.99
|June 2
Digital Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Ao Haru Ride GN 11Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|June 2
|Black Clover GN 21Cite
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|June 2
|Blue Sheep's Reverie GN 3 (adult)AnimeNewsNetwork
|Nihonbungeisha
|US$6.99
|June 2
|A Centaur's Life GN 18Please
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$9.99
|June 2
|Chihayafuru GN 20Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|June 2
|A Condition Called Love GN 4Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|June 2
|Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba GN 13Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|June 2
|Don't Call Me Daddy GNCite
|Tokyopop
|US$7.99
|June 1
|Dragon Ball Super GN 9Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|June 2
|Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest GN 4AnimeNewsNetwork
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|June 2
|Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma GN 36Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|June 2
|Jujutsu Kaisen GN 4Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|June 2
|Ishibashi Defenders GN (adult)Please
|Printemps Publishing
|US$6.99
|June 2
|Knight of the Ice GN 2Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|June 2
|LDK GN 15AnimeNewsNetwork
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|June 2
|Love Blooms for a Twisted Blossom GN (adult)Please
|MediBang!
|US$7.99
|June 2
|Love Me for Who I Am GN 1Please
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$9.99
|June 2
|Marginal Operation GN 3Cite
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|June 3
|My Hero Academia GN 24Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|June 2
|My Hero Academia: Vigilantes GN 7Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|June 2
|Natsume's Book of Friends GN 24Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|June 2
|The Promised Neverland GN 15Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|June 2
|Queen's Quality GN 9Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|June 2
|Smile Down the Runway GN 10Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|June 2
|Something's Wrong With Us GN 2Cite
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|June 2
|SPY×FAMILY GN 1Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|June 2
|Stellar Witch LIP☆S GN 1Cite
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|June 2
|To Be Next to you GN 6Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|June 2
|To Your Eternity GN 12Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|June 2
|We Never Learn GN 10Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|June 2
|Yona of the Dawn GN 24Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|June 2
|Yu-Gi-Oh! Arc-V GN 7Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|June 2
|Yuzu the Pet Vet GN 2Cite
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|June 2
Print Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Ascendance of a Bookworm Part 2 Novel 2Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$14.99
|June 2
|How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord Novel 10Cite
|J-Novel Club
|US$14.99
|June 2
|In Another World With My Smartphone Novel 10AnimeNewsNetwork
|J-Novel Club
|US$14.99
|June 2
|The Invincible Shovel Novel 1Please
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$13.99
|June 2
|Sexiled Novel 1Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$14.99
|June 2
Digital Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Altina the Sword Princess Novel 4Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|June 6
|By the Grace of the Gods Novel 3Cite
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|May 31
|Can Someone Please Explain What’s Going On?! Novel 2AnimeNewsNetwork
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|June 1
|Kokoro Connect Novel 9 Part 1Cite
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|June 2
|The Master of Ragnarok & Blesser of Einherjar Novel 11Cite
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|June 2
|Record of Wortenia War Novel 6Cite
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|May 31
Other Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Breath of Fire Official Complete Works book (hardcover)Please
|Udon Entertainment
|US$49.99
|June 2
|Mega Man Robot Master Field Guide Updated Edition arbook (hardcover)Cite
|Udon Entertainment
|US$29.99
|June 2
|Mega Man Star Force Official Complete Works artbook (hardcover)AnimeNewsNetwork
|Udon Entertainment
|US$44.99
|June 2
|Mogudan Illust Works artbook (adult)Please
|Fakku
|US$39.95
|May 31