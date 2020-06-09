News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, June 7-13
posted on by Jennifer Sherman
Bungo Stray Dogs: Dead Apple, Mob Psycho 100 II anime; How Do We Relationship?, The Girl With the Sanpaku Eyes manga ship
Anime Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Bungo Stray Dogs: Dead Apple BD/DVD
|Funimation
|US$34.98
|June 9
Bungo Stray Dogs Season 3 BD/DVD
|Funimation
|US$64.98
|June 9
Heroic Age Essentials BD
|Funimation
|US$34.98
|June 9
Michiko and Hatchin Complete Series Essentials BD
|Funimation
|US$39.98
|June 9
Mob Psycho 100 II BD/DVD
|Funimation
|US$64.98
|June 9
Mob Psycho 100 II Limited Edition BD/DVD
|Funimation
|US$84.98
|June 9
Non Non Biyori Vacation BD
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$29.98
|June 9
One Piece Season 10 Part 1 DVD
|Funimation
|US$39.98
|June 9
Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Season 1 BD
|Funimation
|US$69.98
|June 9
Summer School Sex Teachers 2 DVD (adult)
|Adult Source Media
|US$24.99
|June 9
Print Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Caste Heaven GN 2 (adult)
|Viz Media
|US$12.99
|June 9
The Girl With the Sanpaku Eyes Graphic Novel (GN) 1
|Denpa
|US$15.95
|June 9
How Do We Relationship? GN 1
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|June 9
Komi Can't Communicate GN 7
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|June 9
Pokémon Adventures Collector's Edition GN 2
|Viz Media
|US$17.99
|June 9
Requiem of the Rose King GN 12
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|June 9
Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle GN 12
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|June 9
Therapy Game GN 1 (adult)
|Viz Media
|US$12.99
|June 9
Today's Menu for Emiya Family GN 4
|Denpa
|US$12.95
|June 9
Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun GN 3
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|June 9
Digital Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
All Out!! GN 14
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|June 9
Animeta! GN 4
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|June 10
Blank Canvas: My So-Called Artist's Journey GN 5
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$9.99
|June 9
Chobits 20th Anniversary Edition GN 1
|Kodansha Comics
|US$13.99
|June 9
Demon Lord, Retry! GN 2
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|June 10
Edens Zero GN 8
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|June 9
Ex-Enthusiasts: Motokare Mania GN 4
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|June 9
Fairy Tail: Happy's Heroic Adventure GN 4
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|June 9
The Hero Life of a (Self-Proclaimed) "Mediocre" Demon! GN 3
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|June 9
Hop Step Sing! GN 1
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|June 9
How Do We Relationship? GN 1
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|June 9
Komi Can't Communicate GN 7
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|June 9
The Legend of Dororo and Hyakkimaru GN 1
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$9.99
|June 9
My Roomie Is a Dino GN 3
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|June 9
Open Sesame GN 1-5
|MediBang!
|US$5.99 each
|June 9
Orient GN 3
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|June 9
Requiem of the Rose King GN 12
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|June 9
Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle GN 12
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|June 9
The Tenth Prism GN 6-12
|Cork
|US$5.99 each
|June 9
Tomo-chan is a Girl! GN 1-6
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$9.99 each
|June 9
Yokai Girls GN 10
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$13.99
|June 9
Digital Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
The Beloved of Marielle Clarac Novel 2
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|June 7
The Combat Baker and Automaton Waitress Novel 6
|J-Novel Club
|US$13.99
|June 8
Outbreak Company Novel 14
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|June 8
Reincarnated as a Sword Novel 6
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$13.99
|June 11
Sarazanmai Novel 1
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$13.99
|June 11
The World's Least Interesting Master Swordsman Novel 3
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|June 7
Video Game Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Samurai Shodown PC game
|SNK
|US$49.99
|June 11
Ys: Memories Of Celceta PS4 game
|XSEED Games
|US$29.99, US$39.99 (deluxe edition)
|June 9