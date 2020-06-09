News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, June 7-13

posted on by Jennifer Sherman
Bungo Stray Dogs: Dead Apple, Mob Psycho 100 II anime; How Do We Relationship?, The Girl With the Sanpaku Eyes manga ship

Anime Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Bungo Stray Dogs: Dead Apple BD/DVDPlease Funimation US$34.98 June 9
Bungo Stray Dogs Season 3 BD/DVDCite Funimation US$64.98 June 9
Heroic Age Essentials BDAnimeNewsNetwork Funimation US$34.98 June 9
Michiko and Hatchin Complete Series Essentials BDPlease Funimation US$39.98 June 9
Mob Psycho 100 II BD/DVDPlease Funimation US$64.98 June 9
Mob Psycho 100 II Limited Edition BD/DVDPlease Funimation US$84.98 June 9
Non Non Biyori Vacation BDPlease Sentai Filmworks US$29.98 June 9
One Piece Season 10 Part 1 DVDPlease Funimation US$39.98 June 9
Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Season 1 BDPlease Funimation US$69.98 June 9
Summer School Sex Teachers 2 DVD (adult)Please Adult Source Media US$24.99 June 9

Print Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Caste Heaven GN 2 (adult)Please Viz Media US$12.99 June 9
The Girl With the Sanpaku Eyes Graphic Novel (GN) 1Cite Denpa US$15.95 June 9
How Do We Relationship? GN 1AnimeNewsNetwork Viz Media US$9.99 June 9
Komi Can't Communicate GN 7Please Viz Media US$9.99 June 9
Pokémon Adventures Collector's Edition GN 2Please Viz Media US$17.99 June 9
Requiem of the Rose King GN 12Please Viz Media US$9.99 June 9
Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle GN 12Please Viz Media US$9.99 June 9
Therapy Game GN 1 (adult)Please Viz Media US$12.99 June 9
Today's Menu for Emiya Family GN 4Please Denpa US$12.95 June 9
Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun GN 3Please Yen Press US$12.99 June 9

Digital Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
All Out!! GN 14Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 June 9
Animeta! GN 4Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 June 10
Blank Canvas: My So-Called Artist’s Journey GN 5Please Seven Seas Entertainment US$9.99 June 9
Chobits 20th Anniversary Edition GN 1Cite Kodansha Comics US$13.99 June 9
Demon Lord, Retry! GN 2AnimeNewsNetwork J-Novel Club US$8.99 June 10
Edens Zero GN 8Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 June 9
Ex-Enthusiasts: Motokare Mania GN 4Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 June 9
Fairy Tail: Happy's Heroic Adventure GN 4Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 June 9
The Hero Life of a (Self-Proclaimed) "Mediocre" Demon! GN 3Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 June 9
Hop Step Sing! GN 1Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 June 9
How Do We Relationship? GN 1Please Viz Media US$6.99 June 9
Komi Can't Communicate GN 7Please Viz Media US$6.99 June 9
The Legend of Dororo and Hyakkimaru GN 1Please Seven Seas Entertainment US$9.99 June 9
My Roomie Is a Dino GN 3Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 June 9
Open Sesame GN 1-5Please MediBang! US$5.99 each June 9
Orient GN 3Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 June 9
Requiem of the Rose King GN 12Please Viz Media US$6.99 June 9
Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle GN 12Please Viz Media US$6.99 June 9
The Tenth Prism GN 6-12Please Cork US$5.99 each June 9
Tomo-chan is a Girl! GN 1-6Please Seven Seas Entertainment US$9.99 each June 9
Yokai Girls GN 10Please Seven Seas Entertainment US$13.99 June 9

Digital Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
The Beloved of Marielle Clarac Novel 2Please J-Novel Club US$6.99 June 7
The Combat Baker and Automaton Waitress Novel 6Cite J-Novel Club US$13.99 June 8
Outbreak Company Novel 14AnimeNewsNetwork J-Novel Club US$6.99 June 8
Reincarnated as a Sword Novel 6Please Seven Seas Entertainment US$13.99 June 11
Sarazanmai Novel 1Please Seven Seas Entertainment US$13.99 June 11
The World's Least Interesting Master Swordsman Novel 3Please J-Novel Club US$6.99 June 7

Video Game Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Samurai Shodown PC gamePlease SNK US$49.99 June 11
Ys: Memories Of Celceta PS4 gameCite XSEED Games US$29.99, US$39.99 (deluxe edition) June 9

follow-up of North American Anime, Manga Releases, May 31-June 6
discuss this in the forum (1 post) |
bookmark/share with:

News homepage / archives