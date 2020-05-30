Muv-Luv Franchise Streams HQ Trailers for 'Muv-Luv Alternative in Animation' Project, 2 Smartphone Games

"Project Immortal," "Project Mikhail" smartphone games slated for 2021

The official YouTube channel for the Muv-Luv franchise began streaming high quality videos on Friday for the "Muv-Luv Alternative in Animation" project and the "Project Immortal" (tentative title) and "Project Mikhail" (tentative title) smartphone games.

âge had livestreamed the videos during a multi-day streaming event earlier this month, but the video streams were of low quality, and some streams did not get archived.

The above video for the "Muv-Luv Alternative in Animation" project shows the Takemikazuchi TSF robot in combat against BETA aliens. The company revealed the project at a previous livestream event last October.

The previously announced "Project Mikhail" smartphone game was previously scheduled to launch in late 2020, but will now launch in 2021. Hitoshi Kumano is directing the game, and Yoshiki Kashitani is serving as technical director. The action game is planned for release for smartphones and PC in Japanese, English, and Chinese. The game will let players move Tactical Surface Fighters, and customization for machines and abilities will be possible. The staff noted that the game will use a subscription or battle pass model rather than a "pay to win" model.

âge plans to release its "Project Immortal" smartphone game in 2021. âge announced the action RPG on December 19. The game features popular characters and Tactical Surface Fighters from the franchise, and players will need to fight against hordes of enemy BETA. The game is also playable offline, so even after it ends service, players can still play the game.

Kitakuō, who is a fan of the franchise, inspired the game when their Tweet caught the attention of the franchise's staff. Developer Yoshimune Kouki then invited Kitakuō to pitch the game at an event for the franchise in October. Staff of the franchise then decided to move forward with the project as a smartphone game with the company anchor . Kitakuō stated during the livestream earlier this month that the game will be for iOS and Android devices, but they also wanted to see the game release on Steam .

After creating Kimi ga Nozomu Eien ( Rumbling Hearts ), adult game brand âge released the first Muv-Luv title in 2003, followed by Muv-Luv Alternative in 2006. The Muv-Luv franchise has since sold more than 500,000 games, as well as more than 3 million figures, models, and other hobby releases.

Muv-Luv Alternative: Total Eclipse , a light novel spinoff of the franchise, inspired a manga and a television anime of the same name. Its prequel, Schwarzes Marken , also inspired an anime. âge's Kimi ga Nozomu Eien inspired a television anime that Funimation released under the title Rumbling Hearts .

Muv-Luv Extra and Muv-Luv Unlimited launched for PC via Steam in English in July 2016, and Muv-Luv Alternative launched on Steam in September 2017. The games received PS Vita ports in Japan in January 2016 and in the West in June 2018.

Other upcoming projects for the franchise include a Muv-Luv Alternative sequel project titled "Muv-Luv Integrate" (tentative title).