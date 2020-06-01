Cubetype Reveals Touhou Labyrinth Dungeon Crawling RPG

Developer Cubetype announced a new Touhou Project dojin (indie) game titled Touhou Labyrinth: Gensōkyō to Tenkan no Taiju on Saturday. The game will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Switch in Japan this summer. The game is a dungeon crawling RPG.

Cubetype previously released its Touhou Kobuto V: Burst Battle game on the PS4 and PS Vita in Japan in November 2016 as part of the "Play, Doujin !" project, and later released it on Switch. NIS America released the game in North America on the PS4, PS Vita, and Switch in 2016. NIS America also released Cubetype's Touhou Gensou Rondo: Bullet Ballet game on the PS4 in 2016.

Source: Cubetype via Gematsu