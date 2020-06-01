Space Channel 5 PS VR Game Gets Hatsune Miku DLC on July 27

Fan art contest also announced

The official website for the Space Channel 5 VR PlayStation VR game announced the release date and details for the Space39 Miku Pack DLC on Saturday. The DLC will release on July 27 and will enable players to dance with the game's character Ulala and the Vocaloid character Hatsune Miku.

The Space39 Miku Pack will also enable a cosmetic upgrade for the character Ulala that changes her appearance to that of Hatsune Miku's.

The website has also announced a fan art competition to celebrate the release of the DLC that will commence on July 1.

Grounding Inc. released Space Channel 5 VR on the PlayStation VR on February 25 in the Americas and February 26 in Japan. The company announced the Space39 Miku Pack on February 26.

The Space Channel 5 VR PlayStation VR game is based on Sega 's Space Channel 5 game. The game is not a straight port of the original game, but a new version of the game with new characters, graphics, and features. The game has virtual reality (VR) features compatible with the PlayStation VR.

The game does recreate the original game's characters and levels, and has the new main characters named Lou and Kee, who are rookie reporters working for Ulala. Players control these characters in the new game. The game introduces a new "striking pose" mechanic that can allow the characters to dodge enemy beams with a pose.

Grounding previously developed a Space Channel 5 VR experience titled Space Channel 5 VR: Ukiuki Viewing Show that debuted at Tokyo Game Show in 2016, playable with the HTC Vive device.