Eunyong Choi: Science SARU Works on 'Another TV Show With Another Director'
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Anime studio Science SARU's CEO Eunyoung Choi revealed in an interview during Anime Limited's Cloud Matsuri online event on Saturday that, besides Masaaki Yuasa's upcoming Japan Sinks: 2020 Netflix anime and Inu-Oh anime film, Science SARU is also working on "another TV show with another director."
Choi and Yuasa founded Science SARU in 2013. Yuasa's Japan Sinks: 2020 will debut on Netflix on July 9. Yuasa is also directing the Inu-Oh anime film based on Hideo Furukawa's novel, with a planned 2021 release.
Yuasa resigned as president of Science SARU on March 25. Yuasa and Science SARU's adaption of Sumito Ōwara's Eizōken ni wa Te o Dasu na! (Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken!) manga into a television anime debuted on January 5.
Source: Eunyong Choi's Cloud Matsuri interview