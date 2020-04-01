DEVILMAN crybaby's Masaaki Yuasa Retires as Science SARU President

Anime director Masaaki Yuasa announced on his Twitter account on Wednesday that he retired as president of the studio Science SARU on March 25. Yuasa said that while he rests he will prepare for what comes next in his life.

Yuasa co-founded Science SARU with Eunyoung Choi in 2013. The duo's "Food Chain" episode of the American animated series Adventure Time earned them an Annie Award nomination in 2014 . Yuasa's major anime credits as director include DEVILMAN crybaby , Kick-Heart , Lu over the wall , Mind Game , Ride Your Wave , Ping Pong , The Tatami Galaxy , and Kaiba .

Yuasa's anime series adaptation of Sakyo Komatsu 's Japan Sinks ( Nihon Chinbotsu ) science-fiction novel is slated to debut worldwide on Netflix in 2020. Yuasa is credited as the 10-episode anime's director at Science SARU , with Pyeon-Gang Ho credited as series director. The story centers on a series of natural disasters in Japan.

Yuasa and Science SARU are also creating a Super Shiro anime spinoff from the Crayon Shin-chan franchise, recently adapted Sumito Ōwara 's Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken! manga into a television anime, and are producing a new musical anime feature film titled Inu-Oh based on Hideo Furukawa's novel.