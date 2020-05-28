Masaaki Yuasa's Japan Sinks: 2020 Anime Reveals Trailer, More Cast, July 9 Premiere

Netflix revealed a trailer, four additional cast members, and the July 9 premiere on Friday for Japan Sinks: 2020 , Science SARU and Masaaki Yuasa 's upcoming anime series adaptation of Sakyo Komatsu 's Japan Sinks ( Nihon Chinbotsu ) science-fiction novel.

The newly announced cast members are:

(Note: character name romanizations are not confirmed.)

Hiroyuki Yoshino as Haruki Koga



Nanako Mori as Nami Miura



Kensho Ono as Kaito



Umeji Sasaki as Kunio Ashida



The 10-episode series will debut worldwide on Netflix .

The previously announced cast members are (from left to right in image above):

The film will screen in competition at this year's Annecy International Animation Film Festival in the TV Films category. This year's physical Annecy International Animation Film Festival is canceled due to concerns about the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus disease. Instead, an online version of the festival will be held from June 15 to 30.

The original disaster sci-fi novel begins when a series of natural disasters hit Japan. Massive tectonic shifts cause volcanic eruptions from remote Japanese islands, triggering earthquakes, and eventually triggering more eruptions in volcanoes in the Japanese mainland. Through it all, a team of scientists attempt to convince the Japanese government that the Japanese archipelago will soon sink beneath the sea sooner than anyone expected.

The new anime moves the setting from 1970s Japan to modern Japan. While the original announcement of the anime mentioned the story would be set just after the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, this detail has now been removed in the recent announcement, and is now simply set in "modern Japan" (the Olympics are now delayed). The story centers on the Mutō family, and the siblings Ayumu and Gō. The four members of the Mutō family are caught in an earthquake that hits Tokyo, and attempt to escape the city, while disaster claws at their heels.

Yuasa is directing the anime at his Science SARU studio, with Pyeon-Gang Ho credited as series director. Toshio Yoshitaka ( Dragon Ball Super ) is penning the script. The musician kensuke ushio , who has collaborated with Yuasa in the Ping Pong and DEVILMAN crybaby anime, is composing the music. Naoya Wada ( DEVILMAN crybaby episode director) is drawing the character designs. Ken Hashimoto is the color key artist. Toshikazu Kuno is the compositing director of photography. Eriko Kimura is the sound director. Kiyoshi Hirose is in charge of editing.

Komatsu debuted the original novel in 1973, and the novel has inspired two live-action films — one that also debuted in 1973, and another in 2006 by Gainax co-founder and Shin Godzilla director Shinji Higuchi . It also inspired a 1975 live-action series, as well as two manga adaptations: the first by Golgo 13 author Takao Saito , and a 2006-2009 manga by Tokihiko Ishiki . The novel is regarded as a science-fiction classic in Japan and around the world.

JManga and Crunchyroll posted Saito's manga adaptation in English, and British video distributor Tartan Video released a subtitled DVD of Higuchi's live-action film.

Yuasa and Science SARU are also creating a Super Shiro anime spinoff from the Crayon Shin-chan franchise, recently adapted Sumito Ōwara 's Eizōken ni wa Te o Dasu na! ( Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken! ) manga into a television anime, and are producing a new musical anime feature film titled Inu-Oh based on Hideo Furukawa's novel.

Source: Press release