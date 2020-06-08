News
ANANT-GARDE EYES Composer, Pianist Ai Kamachi Passes Away at 48
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Arranger and sound engineer nagie announced on Monday that composer and pianist Ai Kamachi passed away on May 30. She was 48.
Born to a jazz pianist father, Kamachi studied at the Kunitachi College of Music. She became a professional composer under the tutelage of Toshi Ichiyanagi.
Kamachi is perhaps best known as part of the music duo ANANT-GARDE EYES, where she composed music alongside arranger and sound engineer Tatsuo "nagie" Nagami. Together, the duo collaborated on the composition and arrangement of many songs for anime, and are notable for their collaboration with singer Lia on "doll" (Gunslinger Girl: Il Teatrino), as well as further collaborations with Lia and writer/musician Jun Maeda on Clannad After Story opener "Toki o Kizamu Uta," as well as the theme songs for Angel Beats!, including Lia's opener "My Soul, Your Beats!" The duo also collaborated for the other theme songs and music for Charlotte, another Maeda anime.
The duo also collaborated with JIN for the Mekaku City Actors anime, as well as with virtual artist IA.
