Cinedigm Launches Linear Streaming Network CONtv Anime

Cinedigm launched the linear streaming and advertising video-on-demand (AVOD) network CONtv Anime on Monday. CONtv Anime streams Japanese animated films and series across platforms including Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV , iOS, Android, Vizio, and others. Cinedigm will release the channel on other platforms and Smart TV brands in North America in the coming months.

CONtv Anime features 24/7 programming of anime content for curious newcomers and ardent anime enthusiasts alike, focusing on a diverse range of Anime genres spanning from cyberpunk and the supernatural, to tense dramas, epic fantasy sagas, and everything in-between. Featuring content from top tier Anime producers, CONtv Anime viewers can enjoy a wide selection of popular offerings presented in English or with dubbing. Notable titles include Bubblegum Crisis , AD Police , Vampire Princess Miyu , as well as a library of hard-to-find classic and cult hits, recent releases, fan-favorites, and acclaimed anime films & series.

Cinedigm also announced that it is rebranding Viewster and incorporating the service into CONtv Anime "in the coming weeks." Cinedigm announced in February 2019 that it had finalized the acquisition of video streaming service Viewster and its subsidiary Viewster Anime. Viewster was founded Zurich, Switzerland in 2007.

Cinedigm launched four free ad-supported, linear streaming channels including CONtv Channel on Amazon's IMDb TV on May 20.

Source: Press release