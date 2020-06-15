Aniplex.exe's Atri Game Previewed in Animated Promo Video

Video features opening theme by Asami Yanagi, Asuta Konno

Aniplex.exe released an animated promo video for its upcoming game ATRI -My Dear Moments- on Sunday.

Aniplex.exe announced on May 1 the demos for its games, ATRI -My Dear Moments- and Adabana Odd Tales. The demos are now available for download on Steam . Both visual novels are set to release on June 20.

Aniplex.exe describes ATRI -My Dear Moments- :

Ikaruga Natsuki, a boy who lost his mother and his leg in an accident some years earlier, returns disillusioned from a harsh life in the big city to find his old countryside home half-swallowed by the sea.

Left without a family, all he has to his name is the ship and submarine left to him by his oceanologist grandmother, and her debts.

His only hope to restore the dreams for the future that he has lost is to take up an opportunity presented to him by the suspicious debt collector Catherine. They set sail to search the sunken ruins of his grandmother's laboratory in order to find a treasure rumor says she left there.

But what they find is not riches or jewels: it is a strange girl lying asleep in a coffin at the bottom of the sea. Atri.

Atri is a robot, but her appearance and her wealth of emotions would fool anyone into thinking she's a living, breathing human being. In gratitude for being salvaged, she makes a declaration to Natsuki.

"I want to fulfill my master's final order. Until I do, I'll be your leg!

In a little town slowly being enveloped by the ocean, an unforgettable summer is about to begin for this boy and this mysterious robot girl...

Aniplex announced on December 26 that it is launching a "novel game" brand called Aniplex .exe. The brand's first work is the all-ages game ATRI: My Dear Moments , which the company plans to release for Windows in English, Japanese, simplified Chinese, and traditional Chinese. The game will feature a scenario and planning by Asuta Konno ( Frontwing ). Frontwing and Makura are developing the game. Yusano is the original character designer, and Fuminori Matsumoto is composing the music. Hikaru Akao stars in the game as Atri.