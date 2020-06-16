Live-Action 'Love Me, Love Me Not' Film's Trailer Reveals Theme Song

TOHO began streaming a new trailer for the live-action film of Io Sakisaka 's Love Me, Love Me Not ( Omoi, Omoware, Furi, Furare ) manga on Wednesday. The trailer reveals and previews the film's theme song "115-man Kilo no Film" (1.15 Million Kilometres of Film) by Official HiGE DANdism , originally released in 2018.

The live-action film will open on August 14. It stars Minami Hamabe as Akari Yamamoto (center left in visual below), Takumi Kitamura as Rio Yamamoto (rightmost), Riko Fukumoto as Yuna Ichihara (center right), and Eiji Akaso as Kazuomi Inui (leftmost). Takahiro Miki is directing the film, and Miki and Yōko Yonaiyama are writing the script.

The manga is also inspiring an anime film adaptation. The film was previously slated to open on May 29, but TOHO and the film's production committee delayed the film's opening due to the spread of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19), and they have not yet revealed a new opening date for the film.

Viz Media published the first manga volume on March 3. The company describes the manga:

Fast friends Yuna and Akari are complete opposites—Yuna is an idealist, while Akari is a realist. When lady-killer Rio and the oblivious Kazuomi join their ranks, love and friendship become quite complicated!

Sakisaka ( Strobe Edge , Blue Spring Ride ) launched the manga in Shueisha 's Bessatsu Margaret in June 2015, and ended it in May 2019. Shueisha published the manga's 12th and final compiled book volume in June 2019.