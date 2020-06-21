Journal of the Mysterious Creatures Animated Series Premieres in Japan on July 7

Series based on Chinese web novel premiered in China last June

BS-Fuji's "Anime Guild" programming block has announced that it will air MAGES. and bilibili 's Journal of the Mysterious Creatures ( Ijō Seibutsu Kenbunroku ) television anime series beginning on July 7 at 24:30 (effectively July 8 at 12:30 a.m.)

The anime's Japanese version was originally slated to premiere in 2019. The show premiered in China in June 2019 and streamed on bilibili .

Yukio Nishimoto ( Tsukiuta. THE ANIMATION 2 , Music Girls , The Galaxy Railways ) directed the anime. (Note: The anime's chief director is 深蓝人, but ANN could not verify the romanization of the name.) Children's Playground Creative Inc. was in charge of the character designs, and Children's Playground Media Inc. produced the show. MMT Technology Co., Ltd was in charge of animation production. REAL-T edited, and bilibili produced the anime. +α/Alpha-Kyun performed the opening theme song and idol unit Purely Monster performed the ending theme song.

The Japanese dub of the anime stars:

Jō Mikami as Yoshihito

Aya Suzaki as Lily

Yūko Natsuyoshi as Vivian

The science-fiction fantasy anime is based on a Chinese web novel by 遠瞳 (ANN could not verify the romanization of the author's name). The work centers on Yoshihito, a 23-year-old man who has no job or girlfriend. In order to make ends meet he rents out one of the rooms in his house. While he's showing Lily, his first tenant, around the house, she's suddenly attacked by a vampire named Vivian, and Yoshihito notices that Lily is actually a werewolf. As Yoshihito, Vivian, and Lily start living in the same house, Yoshihito is scouted for an organization that maintains order of the parallel universes, and strange creatures one after another become tenants in his house.

Source: BS-Fuji via Ota-Suke