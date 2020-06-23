Shiren the Wanderer: The Tower of Fortune and the Dice of Fate Game Heads West for Switch, PC

Trailer streamed for this year's enhanced version of rogue-like RPG

Spike Chunsoft announced during the New Game+ Expo (NGPX) digital presentation on Tuesday that its Shiren The Wanderer: The Tower of Fortune and the Dice of Fate ( Fushigi no Dungeon Fūrai no Shiren 5: Fortune Tower to Unmei no Dice ) game will launch in North America and Europe for Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam this year.

Spike Chunsoft describes the game:

Shiren The Wanderer: The Tower of Fortune and the Dice of Fate is the latest installment in the storied franchise . Legend has it that Reeva, god of Destiny, holds sway over the past, present, and future. Said to dwell in the mysterious Tower of Fortune, Reeva decides the fates of all mankind with a trio of magic dice...

The game is an enhanced version of the PlayStation Vita version, and it includes bonus dungeons. The game will launch this year for Switch in Japan as Fushigi no Dungeon Fūrai no Shiren 5: Fortune Tower to Unmei no Dice Plus.

Chunsoft originally released the Fushigi no Dungeon Fūrai no Shiren 5: Fortune Tower to Unmei no Dice game on the Nintendo DS handheld console in December 2010, and released it on the PS Vita in June 2015. Aksys Games released the "rogue-like RPG" for Vita in North America and Europe in July 2016 in both digital and physical editions. Sony ended online service for the Vita version last December. The game is part of Chunsoft 's rogue-like Mystery Dungeon game series.