The Titan's Bride Anime Casts Masatomo Nakazawa, Yusuke Shirai

Anime debuts on July 5 with regular television, explicit "premiere edition"

The official website for the anime shorts of ITKZ 's boys-love manga The Titan's Bride ( Kyojinzoku no Hanayome ) revealed two additional cast members on Wednesday. Masatomo Nakazawa is playing Baro Barows, and Yusuke Shirai is playing Beri Berinal.

Masatomo Nakazawa as Baro Barows



Yusuke Shirai as Beri Berinal



The anime will premiere on Tokyo MX on Sunday, July 5 at 25:00 (effectively, Monday, July 6 at 1:00 a.m.) as the latest ComicFesta Anime title. In addition to the regular broadcast edition of the anime shorts, a complete "premium edition" with explicit scenes will stream on the ComicFesta Anime website. In addition, Tokyo MX will broadcast a special on June 28 at 25:00.

Yuuki Ono and Kento Itō voice the characters Caius Lao Bistail and Kōichi Mizuki, respectively, in both the anime and the separate drama CD that shipped with the manga's first compiled book volume on March 18.

Noriko Fujimoto voices Medina Nall Rosas, the ex-fiancée of Caius.

Rei Ishikura ( Overflow ) is directing the anime at Studio Hōkiboshi ( Overflow , Yubisaki kara no Honki no Netsujō: Osananajimi wa Shōbōshi ), and Eeyo Kurosaki ( Overflow ) is writing the scripts. Shinichi Yoshikawa is serving as character designer and chief animation director.

Junpei Washimi is the color key artist, and Ue-gaki is in charge of art design. Taichi Maezuka is directing the art, and Masato Makino is the compositing director of photography with Natsuki Yasuda editing. Ayako Misawa is directing the sound at Black Flag.

ComicFesta Anime is running a campaign in which randomly selected subscribers will receive a resident card to the story's kingdom and a listing in the anime's ending credits.

The manga's story begins when Kōichi, a tall player in his high school basketball team, is whisked away to another world while masturbating. There, he arrives in a kingdom of giants, and is asked by the kingdom's first prince to be his bride and bear his child.

ITKZ publishes the manga digitally under Suiseisha 's Screamo label. Digital publisher Coolmic publishes the manga in English.