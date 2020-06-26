3rd Fate/stay night: Heaven's Feel Anime Film Rescheduled for August 15 After COVID-19 Delay

The official website and Twitter account for the Fate/stay night: Heaven's Feel film trilogy announced on Friday that the third film, Fate/stay night: Heaven's Feel III. spring song , will open on August 15. The anime's website advises people to check the theaters' websites for schedules and information on countermeasures against the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). It also cautions that the new opening date is subject to change, depending if the national and local governments announce new guidelines.





A limited edition CD with the trilogy's three theme songs by singer Aimer will go on sale on August 19. This edition will include a music video for each song and a new arrangement of the song "Haru wa Yuku" by Yuki Kajiura . This new arrangement will also debut digitally on August 15.

Aniplex had originally scheduled the film for Saturday, March 28 before announcing the first delay to Saturday, April 25 just two days in advance on March 26. It then delayed the film again in April until further notice. The company cited the announcements by government officials and organizations to contain the outbreak of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The first Fate/stay night: Heaven's Feel film, Fate/stay night: Heaven's Feel I. presage flower , opened at #1 at the Japanese box office by both attendance and box office earnings in October 2017. The film sold a total of 980,000 tickets to earn 1.5 billion yen (about US$13.5 million).

The first film screened in the United States in November-December 2017. The film then screened in Canada in January 2018. The English dub of the first film debuted in theaters in the United States in June 2018. Aniplex of America released the film on Blu-ray Disc in November 2018.

The second film, Fate/stay night: Heaven's Feel II. lost butterfly , opened in January 2019. The film began playing in the United States and Canada in March 2019.

Fathom Events had planned to screen the first two films as a double feature on April 23 in North America, and had planned to screen the third film on May 7. However, the company announced in March it was postponing the screenings. Aniplex of America also announced that it is canceling the North American premiere of the third film, which was scheduled to be held at The Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles on April 17 at 7:00 p.m.

