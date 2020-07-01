Gibiate Anime's Ending Video Previews Sugizo, Maki Ohguro's Song

The official website for Yoshitaka Amano 's Gibiate anime series began streaming the anime's ending video on Wednesday. The video previews Sugizo and Maki Ohguro 's ending theme song "Endless ~Across the Time~."

The anime will premiere on July 8 at 10:00 p.m. on Tokyo MX . The show will also air on AT-X and BS-Fuji, and it will stream in Japan on 24 streaming services, including Hulu and Amazon . The anime was slated to host its world premiere at Anime Expo this year, before the convention cancelled this year's event. Crunchyroll will begin streaming the series on July 15.

The anime stars:

Gibiate Project, a global IP development group that includes Amano (Final Fantasy games), is developing the series. The group announced the anime at Anime Expo 2019 last July.

Gibiate Project describes the anime's "ultimate survival action" story:

In 2030, Japan. A virus has infected humans throughout the world.

Infected people turn into different forms of monsters based on their ages, sexes and races. The virus is named 'Gibia' - after being rich in variety like gibier.

Just then, a pair of samurai and ninja appeared in such a blighted wasteland of Japan.

They both travelled from the early Edo period, fighting together with help from a doctor who tries to find cure for Gibia.

Facing ceaseless attacks from Gibia, and outlaws that attack travelers for food, they start the dangerous journey with enemies all around.

Amano is credited as the original character designer of the upcoming anime, while Naoki Serizawa (Resident Evil manga, Saru Lock ) is designing the monsters. Yuzo Koshiro (Ys, ActRaiser) is credited as "Sound Creator," and the Yoshida Brothers are the musical artists. Ryō Aoki ( Girl Friend BETA , BONJOUR Sweet Love Patisserie , Endride ) is credited with project planning and the original story.

Shamisen musicians the Yoshida Brothers and Sugizo ( X Japan and Luna Sea 's guitarist) perform the opening theme song "Gibiate." The Yoshida Brothers ' new two-disc album THE YOSHIDA BROTHERS launched in January, and it includes the song "Gibiate."

The overall project also includes artist collaborators such as Japanese doll maker Mataro Kanabayashi the Third, swordsmith Kunihisa Kunihisa, calligrapher and artist Sisyu, and Hideo Komatsu (president of the shamisen company Komatsuya Co., Ltd.).