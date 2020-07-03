Seven Seas Licenses Failure Frame, Donuts Under a Crescent Moon, Dungeon Toilet, Dai Dark Manga

Also: Failure Frame: I Became the Strongest and Annihilated Everything With Low-Level Spells light novel series

Seven Seas Entertainment announced on Thursday that it has licensed the Failure Frame: I Became the Strongest and Annihilated Everything With Low-Level Spells manga and light novel series, and the Donuts Under a Crescent Moon, Dungeon Toilet, and Dai Dark manga.

Seven Seas will publish the first volume of author Kaoru Shinozaki and artist KWKM's Failure Frame: I Became the Strongest and Annihilated Everything With Low-Level Spells ( Hazure Waku no "Jōtai Ijō Skill" de Saikyō ni Natta Ore ga Subete wo Jūrin Suru made ) light novel in print in March 2021. The volume will debut early in digital format. The company will publish the first volume of Kaoru Shinozaki, KWKM, Keyaki Uchi-Uchi , and Shō Uyoshi's manga in April 2021.

Seven Seas describes the story:

Touka Mimori and his classmates are abruptly catapulted into a fantasy world, summoned by the resident goddess to serve as heroes. The good news? Most of the students display amazing skills upon arrival! The bad? Mimori is the worst of the lot, bottoming out at a measly E-rank. Incensed, the goddess tosses him into a dungeon to die–but it turns out that Mimori's skills aren't so much worthless as they are abnormal. Abnormally powerful, perhaps!

The light novel debuted on Overlap 's Comic Gardo site in July 2018. The fifth compiled book volume shipped in Japan on April 25. The manga premiered on Comic Gardo in July 2019. The manga's second compiled book volume launched in Japan on June 25.

Seven Seas will publish the first volume of Shio Usui's Donuts Under a Crescent Moon ( Kaketa Tsuki no Donuts ) manga physically and digitally in February 2021.

The company describes the yuri story:

Uno Hinako throws herself into makeup, fashion, and falling in love, hoping that will make her seem “normal” to the other people at her job. But no matter how hard she tries, she's a self-doubting mess inside, and her attempts at “normal” romance with men just keep failing. When she starts to think she might be alone forever, a new normal presents itself–in the form of her relationship with Sato Asahi, a level-headed woman who works at her company, which starts as respect until it becomes far more intimate.

The manga launched in Ichijinsha 's Comic Yurihime magazine in March 2019. The first compiled book volume shipped in Japan on January 17.

Seven Seas will release the first volume of Roots ' Dungeon Toilet ( Isekai no Toilet de Dai o Suru ) manga physically and digitally in April 2021.

The company describes the comedy story:

People are often reincarnated into fantasy worlds to answer a higher calling. In this case, that means a quest to find the perfect toilet. Behold as dragon scales are converted into toilet seats and slimes are used as moist wipes in this unique adventure about heroes who truly give a crap.

Roots launched the manga in Akita Shoten 's Young Champion Retsu magazine in January 2018. Akita Shoten published the manga's second compiled book volume in September 2019, and it will launch the third volume this September.

The manga will end on July 21.



Seven Seas will publish the first volume of Q Hayashida 's Dai Dark manga in April 2021.

Seven Seas describes the space and necromancy action-adventure story:

Zaha Sanko's body has great and terrible powers–they say that possessing his bones will grant you any wish, even the desire to become ruler of the universe. But Sanko is still a teenage dude with his own life, and he isn't about to let every monstrous lowlife in the galaxy rip him limb from limb. He and his skeletal buddy Avakian will use their dark powers to fend off any murder attempts while they search space for whomever put this curse on Sanko's bones…because killing them might end the madness. (And then Sanko can celebrate with his favorite spaghetti.)

Hayashida ( Dorohedoro ) launched Dai Dark in Shogakukan 's Monthly Shonen Sunday magazine in March 2019. Shogakukan published the manga's first compiled book volume in November 2019.