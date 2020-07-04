Sekai Project Licenses 9-nine-: Episode 4, KARAKARA 3, Slobbish Dragon Princess, Please Be Happy Visual Novels

Nekopara 4, Island Diary, The Ditzy Demons Are in Love With Me, Love's Sweet Garnish 2, Harumade Kururu visual novels dated

Sekai Project announced during its panel at the KuroCon 2020 online event on Saturday that it has licensed the 9-nine-: Episode 4 , KARAKARA 3 , and Slobbish Dragon Princess visual novels. It will also release English visual novel developer Studio Élan's Please Be Happy game on PC via Steam and Switch in 2020. Studio Élan unveiled the visual novel's trailer during the panel:

Sekai Project also announced it will release the Nekopara Vol. 4: Noël avec les filles-chat et Patissier game in November. Additionally, watakubi's Island Diary will release in winter 2020, Smile's The Ditzy Demons Are in Love With Me - Fan Disc will release on Steam in the third quarter of 2020, Canvas+Garden's Love's Sweet Garnish 2 will release this year in English and Chinese, and Sumikko Soft's Harumade Kururu will release in 2020.

Sekai Project revealed that it will release a free HD update of the Hoshizora no Memoria -Eternal Heart- visual novel. The company will reveal more details on the Hoshizora no Memoria game's Kickstarter campaign page in the future.

Sekai Project describes Studio Élan's Please Be Happy game:

Miho was born as a fox in a Korean forest. She carries with her the memory of a traveler who showed her kindness and spoke of home. Now more human than fox, Miho has spent a long, long time searching for that person. She arrives by airship to Wellington Skyport, one of the jewels of the floating island of New Zealand. Despite her years spent observing humans, she still has a lot to learn about their culture and society. She's made a living so far as a thief, her heightened senses allowing her to easily take advantage of people. She's also seen a lot of the worst of what mankind has to offer. It's only after meeting Juliet, the owner of a small library, and Aspen, an aspiring novelist, that Miho starts to understand what kindness is, and that there's more than just the bad stuff when it comes to people.

Sekai Project began streaming a trailer for Palette 's 9-nine-: Episode 4 visual novel:

Sekai Project describes the story:

A large earthquake hits the city, damaging the sacred treasure in the Shrine of the White Viper's Relic, and causing strange items to appear from a parallel world. These "artifacts" grant strange powers to their owners, with incidents of an owner abusing their powers and turning people into stone. While in his continued pursuit of the man using the Artifacts for evil purposes, he knows that Yuuki Noa, a principled girl who goes to Kuho Academy, is a necessary key to that endeavor. The time has finally come to uncover the truth behind the Artifact's arrival as the curtain rises on the next chapter in this supernatural visual novel series.

Sekai Project previously released the first two episodes of the visual novel in 2019, and is working on its release of the third episode. The fourth episode debuted in Japan on April 24.

Sekai Project describes calme's KARAKARA 3 :

KARAKARA. It is the sound of aridity. It is the sound of dry asphalt and sandy winds. It is the sound of relentless sunshine, as well as the sound of a withering race. The "Age of Dusk." It is a time of senescence for the human species, during which hybrids known as the "Others"—those who are human, yet not—exist in great numbers. On the windswept barrens of a land without moisture, a small gathering of people make their living in a world they no longer know. Down a stretch of highway and far from the heart of the town are two such people, Leon and Lucia, who run a small diner. Together with Aisia and newcomers Rebecca and Mari, they lean on each other to survive in this arid land. Those peaceful days come to an end when Leon hears the sound of a telephone, a Relic from the past and is informed that Cullen, a member of the town vigilante corp, is being held hostage. What is it that the kidnappers seek from Leon? Will this lead to an understanding of the disaster that befell the world in the past?

Sekai Project released the first KARAKARA game in 2016, and released KARAKARA 2 in 2017. KARAKARA 3 has not yet been released in Japan.

Sekai Project describes Whirlpool's Selfish Dragon Princess :

The main character is a sprightly young NEET who lives in a dilapidated dojo. He and his family are known martial artists, but his father is a deadbeat; a gambling drunkard constantly getting into fights. Meanwhile, he refuses to work, claiming it to be part of his training. Ichinose Suzuka from the neighboring sweets shop often takes care of him. One day, he picks up a strange, lizard-like being on the side of the road. At first, he planned to cook it, but Suzuka vetoes the idea. Instead, he names it "Haru" and keeps it as a pet. As he grows fonder of Haru, dragonkin suddenly invade from space! The dragons are about to take over earth, but Haru suddenly transforms from a lizard into a beautiful lady and persuades them! Wouldn't you know it -- Haru was actually the princess of the dragons! Mankind somehow avoids total subjugation, but now Haru joins the protagonist in his NEET lifestyle. Meanwhile, Suzuka is on pins and needles as they try to avoid the spotlight. Even now, dragons can be spotted here and there around town. Here begins their bizarre, yet down to earth daily life.

Sekai Project will release the game this year. Whirlpool will also release the game in Japan this year.

Sources: Press release, KuroCon 2020 livestream