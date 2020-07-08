Mirage of Blaze Gets New 'Reboot' Manga in August

The August issue of Akita Shoten 's Mystery Bonita magazine revealed on Monday that Mizuna Kuwabara and Shoko Hamada 's Mirage of Blaze ( Honō no Mirage ) manga will have a new manga titled Honō no Mirage R (pronounced "Reboot") in the magazine's next issue on August 6. Hamada, the illustrator of the original novel series and the artist of the previous manga adaptation, is drawing the new manga.

Media Blasters previously released the manga's television anime adaptation in English, and it describes the story:

Takaya Oogi is a street-smart high school student, dedicated to protecting his best friend Yuzuru Narita. The two are wrapped up in an ancient war of darkness and tragedy, begun during Japan's chaotic Warring States Period. The psychic powers of long ago find new life in the hearts of Takaya and Yuzuru, but rival clansmen seek to destroy them.

Kuwabara published 40 volumes of the original novel series from 1990 to 2004, with illustrations by Hamada. Hamada's manga adaptation ran in Hakusensha 's Serie Mystery magazine from 1994 to 1997 with four volumes. The manga inspired a 2002 television anime, as well as a 2004 Mirage of Blaze: Rebels of the River Edge original video anime ( OVA ). Media Blasters released both the TV anime and OVA on DVD.