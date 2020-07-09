Atelier Mimina's Giraffe and Annika Indie Adventure Game Previews Gameplay in Trailer

Game launches for PS4, Switch in N. America/Europe in August, Oceania in September

NIS America began streaming a trailer on Wednesday for Japanese indie developer Atelier Mimina's Giraffe and Annika 3D adventure game for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. The video previews characters and gameplay.

The game will launch in North America on August 25, Europe on August 28, and Oceania on September 4.

NIS America describes the game:

A magical, mystery-filled adventure awaits! When a young girl named Annika awakens from a strange dream, she finds herself stranded on the mysterious “Spica Island” with no memory of how she got there. Upon exploring, she meets a boy named Giraffe, who seems to know her, and is tasked with finding three special star fragments on the island in order to unravel the mysteries of her forgotten memories. While searching for the fragments, Annika meets Lily, the Witch of the Mysterious Forest, who challenges her to a battle! Fortunately, Annika emerges victorious, and uncovers a star fragment. She absorbs the fragment and is suddenly granted remarkable visions. What secrets await this unlikely trio of adventurers on the island of Spica?

The game is getting a digital release and a limited-edition physical version. The limited edition includes the game, soundtrack, art book, patch set, and collector's box.

PLAYISM launched the game on PC via Steam on February 18. The game has English, Japanese, Simplified Chinese, and Traditional Chinese language options. PLAYISM will release the game for Xbox One this year.

The game was originally slated to launch in the first half of 2019.

Atelier Mimina developed the game using Unreal Engine 4, and Epic Games awarded the developers an Unreal Dev Grant in 2017. Atsushi Saito ( Osu! Tatakae! Ouendan ) is the game's developer, designer, and illustrator. TOMZUIN H (Tomohiro Harada) is the game's composer.