SSSS.Gridman Manga Spinoff About Akane Canceled

Manga creator Shun Kazakami announced on their Twitter account on Wednesday that their planned manga spinoff of Trigger 's SSSS.Gridman anime has been canceled due to differences on the direction for the manga's story. Kazakami added that they had been struggling with the manga for over a year, but to no avail, and he apologized for the manga's cancellation.

Kazakami's planned manga would have centered around the character Akane Shinjo.

The 12-episode SSSS.Gridman anime premiered in October 2018. Crunchyroll and Funimation streamed the anime as it aired, and Funimation also streamed an English dub for the anime. Pony Canyon and Tsuburaya Productions announced in December that Trigger will animate the new SSSS.Dynazenon anime project. The anime is listed as being part of the "Gridman Universe."

Kazakami launched the Ultra Kaiju Humanization Project ( Ultra Kaijū Gijinka Keikaku : feat. POP Comic code ) manga in Akita Shoten 's Young Champion magazine in January 2015, and ended it on January 14. Akita Shoten published the seventh and final volume will ship on March 19. Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing the series in English, and it released the fourth volume on February 25. Designer POP ( Kowarekake no Orgel , Moetan , Haitai Nanafa ) is credited with planning and the original character designs, and Tsuburaya Productions is credited with the original work.