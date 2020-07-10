Bakugan: Champions of Vestroia Game Announced for Switch in November

All-new action RPG lets players form Bakugan teams, compete online

The Nintendo Treehouse: Live livestream presentation announced publisher Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and developer WayForward's Bakugan : Champions of Vestroia game for release for the Nintendo Switch on November 3. The livestream revealed an announcement trailer for the game.

Nintendo describes the game:

Bakugan : Champions of Vestroia is an all-new action role-playing game with an original story that expands on the hit TV series and brings the Bakugan universe to the Nintendo Switch for the very first time. The adventure takes players on the ultimate Bakugan journey as they befriend powerful creatures known as Bakugan, gear up and customize Bakugan teams for fiercely strategic battles, and master their skills to become the Champion of Vestroia. Players can also play online in head-to-head multiplayer.

In the game, players collect Bakugan and level them up in Bakugan Brawls battles. The game features an Action Battle System, and players can customize teams of three Bakugan to compete. Variable environments let players explore, interact with characters, and complete quests. Online Multiplayer Brawls allow players to pit their teams against players around the world.

Bakugan: Armored Alliance , the franchise's most recent anime, premiered on the Canadian television channel Teletoon on February 16. The show then premiered on Cartoon Network on March 1, and premiered in Japan online on April 3. The new season will have 104 11-minute episodes.