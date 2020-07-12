To Your Eternity TV Anime Unveils Main Cast Members

The official website for the television anime of Yoshitoki Ōima 's To Your Eternity ( Fumetsu no Anata e ) manga revealed the main cast members for the anime on Monday. The cast members include:

The anime will premiere on NHK Educational in October, and it will have 20 episodes.

Masahiko Murata ( Naruto Shippūden , Baby Steps ) is directing the anime at Brains Base . Shinzō Fujita ( Shin Megami Tensei Devil Children , Duel Masters Cross ) is in charge of series composition, and Koji Yabuno ( Space Brothers , Naruto Shippūden: Blood Prison ) is designing the characters.

Kodansha Comics is publishing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

A new manga from the creator of the acclaimed A Silent Voice , featuring intimate, emotional drama and an epic story spanning time and space…

A lonely boy wandering the Arctic regions of North America meets a wolf, and the two become fast friends, depending on each other to survive the harsh environment. But the boy has a history, and the wolf is more than meets the eye as well… To Your Eternity is a totally unique and moving manga about death, life, reincarnation, and the nature of love.

Crunchyroll is publishing the manga in English digitally as a simulpub.

Ōima launched the manga in November 2016 in Weekly Shōnen Magazine . Kodansha published the manga's 12th volume on January 17. Kodansha Comics published the 12th volume in print in English on June 2. The manga's first arc ended on December 4, and the second arc launched on January 22.

The manga won the Best Shōnen Manga award at the 43rd annual Kodansha Manga Awards in May. The manga also ranked on the American Library Association's (ALA's) Young Adult Library Services Association's (YALSA) 2019 list of Great Graphic Novels for Teens.

Oima's previous manga A Silent Voice inspired an anime film by Naoko Yamada and Kyoto Animation in 2016. Eleven Arts screened the film in the United States in Japanese with English subtitles in October 2017 and with an English dub in February 2018. The film earned 2.3 billion yen in Japan, and was the 19th highest-grossing film released in Japan in 2016.