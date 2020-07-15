Sekai Games Produces Physical Release for fault - milestone one Game

Pre-orders for PS4, Switch release begin on July 21

Sekai Games announced on Monday that it will release a physical edition of the remastered version of Alice in Dissonance's fault - milestone one game from Limited Run Games for both the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4. The announcement did not reveal a release date for the physical release, but pre-orders will begin on July 21.

The release will have both a regular and collector's edition. The collector's edition will include new cover art, an art book, an exclusive English-only novel/manga titled "PSYCHOPATH RUNE-CHAN," a soundtrack, keychains, and sticker sheets.

Sekai Games' release of the remastered version was initially announced for November 2018 and then slated for last fall. Sekai Games released fault - milestone one for the Nintendo Switch in October, and for the PS4 on May 22.

Sekai Games describes the visual novel's story:

When a sudden assault devastates Rughzenhaide, the homeland of the bubbly princess Selphine and her sharp-witted Royal Guardian, Ritona, the two are forced to escape… but somehow end up teleported into an unknown forest full of vegetation they don't recognize. The end of peace and the start of a journey beyond science and fantasy awaits them.

Sekai Project originally released the fault - milestone one game for the PC in 2013, followed by fault - milestone two side: above in 2015, and the Mhakna Gramura and Fairy Bell spinoff in February 2018. Sekai Project previously planned to release the fault SILENCE THE PEDANT prequel and fault - milestone two side: below game in 2018 and 2019, respectively. Alice in Dissonance's website is currently listing fault - milestone two side: below for release in English in 2020, but fault SILENCE THE PEDANT is listed without a release date.

