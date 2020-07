Cooking game about collecting food spirits launches this winter

Bandai Toys announced a new Nintendo Switch game on Tuesday titled Tabe-O-Ja (King of Food) that will ship in Japan this winter.

In the game, players are chefs, and use the Joy-Con controllers to cook various food, and summon "Tabe-Gami" or food spirits. Players battle against other chefs with their Tabe-Gami team.

Source: Tabe-O-Ja's website via Gematsu