Is the order a rabbit? BLOOM Anime Reveals Visual, Theme Songs

Cast groups Petit Rabbit's, Chimame-tai perform songs for October series

The official website for the Gochūmon wa Usagi Desu ka? ( Is the order a rabbit? ) anime franchise revealed a visual and theme songs on Saturday for Gochūmon wa Usagi Desu ka? BLOOM ( Is the order a rabbit? BLOOM), the third season in the franchise. The anime's main cast members are performing both the opening and ending songs as their characters.

Petit Rabbit's — a group comprised of Ayane Sakura , Inori Minase , Risa Taneda , Satomi Satou , and Maaya Uchida — are performing the opening song "Tenkū Cafeteria" (Sky Cafeteria). Chimame-tai — a group comprised of Minase, Sora Tokui , and Rie Murakawa — are performing the ending theme song "Nakayoshi! Maru! Nakayoshi!" (Best Friends! Maru! Best Friends!").

The anime will premiere in October.

Hiroyuki Hashimoto is returning to direct the new season at Encourage Films , and Kazuyuki Fudeyasu is also back to handle the series scripts. Yousuke Okuda is again designing the characters, and the original cast is returning.

The first season of the anime premiered in Japan in April 2014, and the second season premiered in October 2015. Crunchyroll streamed both seasons as they aired in Japan, and Sentai Filmworks released both seasons on home video in North American.

Gochūmon wa Usagi Desu ka?? Dear My Sister , a new special episode for the anime, opened in 40 theaters in Japan in November 2017.

In Koi's original four-panel manga, the main character Cocoa (a pun of “hot cocoa”) arrives at the café Rabbit House one day, excited for rabbits. She actually all but lives in that café. She meets lots of different girls there, including a tiny and cool girl named Chino (from “cappucino”), a tough and soldier-esque girl named Rize (“Thé des Alizés” tea), a spacey and quintessentially Japanese girl named Chiya (“Uji matcha” tea), and the ordinary but dignified Sharo (“Kilimanjaro” coffee).

Koi launched the original manga in Houbunsha 's Manga Time Kirara Max magazine in 2011.