Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster Switch, PS4 Game Announced for West in Spring 2021

Remaster debuts in Japan on October 29

The Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase livestream announced on Monday that Atlus will release the new Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster game for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 worldwide in spring 2021. The game will debut in Japan on October 29. The livestream unveiled the game's announcement trailer.

The original Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne game debuted for the PlayStation 2 in Japan in February 2003. The director's cut, Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne Maniax , shipped in Japan in January 2004 and in North America that October. Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne Maniax Chronicle Edition then debuted in Japan in October 2008.

Atlus also announced on Monday that the Shin Megami Tensei V game will launch for the Nintendo Switch worldwide in 2021.

Sources: Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase livestream, Atlus USA's YouTube channel, Nintendo's Japanese YouTube channel