Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster Switch, PS4 Game Announced for West in Spring 2021

posted on by Jennifer Sherman
Remaster debuts in Japan on October 29

The Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase livestream announced on Monday that Atlus will release the new Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster game for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 worldwide in spring 2021. The game will debut in Japan on October 29. The livestream unveiled the game's announcement trailer.

The original Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne game debuted for the PlayStation 2 in Japan in February 2003. The director's cut, Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne Maniax, shipped in Japan in January 2004 and in North America that October. Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne Maniax Chronicle Edition then debuted in Japan in October 2008.

Atlus also announced on Monday that the Shin Megami Tensei V game will launch for the Nintendo Switch worldwide in 2021.

Sources: Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase livestream, Atlus USA's YouTube channel, Nintendo's Japanese YouTube channel

