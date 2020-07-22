Death March to the Parallel World Rhapsody Print Novels to Have Different Ending

Online novel series ended in March

The 20th volume of Hiro Ainana and shri 's Death March to the Parallel World Rhapsody ( Death March Kara Hajimaru Isekai Kyōsōkyoku ) light novel series revealed on July 10 that the ongoing print novels will have a different ending than the online web novel series, which ended in March.

The story of the light novel series follows a 29-year-old programmer who is on a "death march," but one day he wakes up in another world after a nap. From a meteor shower he happens to gain vast riches, and he decides to go sightseeing. So begins his "heartwarming, occasionally serious, and harem" adventure in another world.

Ainana launched the series online on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō ("Let's Be Novelists") website in 2013, and Kadokawa published the first volume with illustrations by shri in in March 2014. Ainana has continued to write side stories online.

The television anime adaptation of the novels premiered on January 2018, and ended with its 12th episode in March 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the series with English subtitles, while Funimation streamed the English dub .

Megumu Aya began the manga adaptation of the novels in Kadokawa 's Age Premium magazine, but the series moved to Monthly Dragon Age when Age Premium ceased publication in July 2015. Akira Segami launched the Death March Kara Hajimaru Isekai Kyōsōkyoku Ex: Arisa Ōjo no Isekai Funtōki prequel manga spinoff in February 2018, and ended it in July 2018. The spinoff follows the character Arisa before she became Satō's slave. The manga's one compiled book volume shipped in August 2018.

Yen Press is releasing the original light novel series and the manga adaptation.